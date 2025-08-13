Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have ordered the compulsory evacuation of families with children from several locations in Donetsk Oblast, citing a sharp increase in Russian strikes. The measure covers the city of Druzhkivka and the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, and Rohanske, all part of the Andriivka hromada – an administrative unit that encompasses a settlement and its surrounding territory.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, the decision was adopted during a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies. He stressed that the evacuation would be carried out in a forced manner, given the security situation on the ground.

Authorities estimate that around 1,879 children currently live in the affected settlements. Filashkin warned that remaining in these areas poses a serious threat to life, noting that Russian forces target Donetsk Oblast with up to 3,000 attacks each day. He urged residents to comply with the evacuation order to ensure their safety.