Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:45
Bulgaria: Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have ordered the compulsory evacuation of families with children from several locations in Donetsk Oblast, citing a sharp increase in Russian strikes. The measure covers the city of Druzhkivka and the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, and Rohanske, all part of the Andriivka hromada – an administrative unit that encompasses a settlement and its surrounding territory.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, the decision was adopted during a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies. He stressed that the evacuation would be carried out in a forced manner, given the security situation on the ground.

Authorities estimate that around 1,879 children currently live in the affected settlements. Filashkin warned that remaining in these areas poses a serious threat to life, noting that Russian forces target Donetsk Oblast with up to 3,000 attacks each day. He urged residents to comply with the evacuation order to ensure their safety.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donetsk, evacuation, Ukrainian, Russian

Related Articles:

Russia Pushes for Varna Consulate, Bulgaria Clarifies: 'No Building, No Opening'

Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna

Politics » Diplomacy | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Russian Forces Push Toward Key Dobropillia–Kramatorsk Road, Threatening Encirclement

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, pressing towards the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road and seizing positions in surrounding settlements

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

Russia’s Online 'Slave Market' for Stolen Ukrainian Children Exposed

Russia has launched an online platform where Ukrainian children, taken from occupied territories, are displayed and can be selected using filters such as gender, age, eye color, and hair color

World » Ukraine | August 8, 2025, Friday // 12:59
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:10

From Music to Mayhem: Ukrainians Deported After Warsaw Concert Clashes

Polish authorities are set to expel 63 individuals, including 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians, following riots at a Warsaw concert, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on August 12

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 12:58

EU Unites Behind Ukraine Support as Trump-Putin Summit Approaches, Hungary Stands Aside

The European Union, joined by the United States and other aligned partners, affirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine politically

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

Russian Forces Push Toward Key Dobropillia–Kramatorsk Road, Threatening Encirclement

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, pressing towards the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road and seizing positions in surrounding settlements

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

NATO Signals Possible De Facto Recognition of Russian Control in Ukraine Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has described the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska as a critical moment to test Moscow’s willingness to end the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 11, 2025, Monday // 12:02

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Set for 15 August, Territorial Concessions in Ukraine at Core of the Talks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August 2025 in Alaska

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria