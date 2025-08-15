One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

Update: A serious accident in Sofia has left three people in critical condition and one dead after a collision between a car and a night bus at the intersection of Konstantin Velichkov and Vazkresenie boulevards. The bus, carrying only one passenger - a Syrian citizen - was struck at high speed, resulting in the passenger’s immediate death. In total, six people were injured, including bus staff and car occupants, three of whom are in life-threatening condition.

The car was driven by a 21-year-old with a license issued just two weeks ago. According to Deputy Head of the Traffic Police, Martin Tsurinski, the young driver already accumulated six minor traffic violations in that short period. Preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speed is the main factor in the crash, while alcohol and drug tests of the driver were negative.

Read more about the driver here

Among the injured, the bus driver and conductor were hospitalized, with the driver’s condition considered life-threatening. Four individuals from the car were also treated: the driver suffered minor injuries, one passenger was released after treatment, and two young women are in serious condition. Emergency teams responded rapidly, transporting patients to the Military Medical Academy and Pirogov Emergency Hospital.

At the Military Medical Academy, two patients are in intensive care under life-threatening conditions, while another patient was admitted to the Neurosurgery Clinic with non-critical injuries. At Pirogov, a young woman remains in very serious condition in the intensive care unit, while a male patient is treated in the Traumatology Clinic. One injured individual from the car was treated and released after consultations.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision, focusing on the car’s high speed and how it was able to strike the bus. The incident highlights concerns over inexperienced young drivers on Sofia’s roads.

Pre-update information: A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus. The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., with the Sofia Traffic Police receiving the alert at 01:56. The incident took place at the intersection of Vazkresenie and Konstantin Velichkov boulevards in the Bulgarian capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the passenger car, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling at a very high speed when it struck the side of the bus, which was operating on a night service route. The force of the impact shattered a side window of the bus.

The collision resulted in the death of a man, identified by BNR as a Syrian national over the age of 60, who died at the scene. Among the injured, the most serious cases are an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car and the 66-year-old bus driver. Both remain in critical condition.

Other victims sustained varying degrees of injury, with one man treated and later discharged for home recovery. In total, between three and four additional people were hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash. Alcohol and drug tests administered to both drivers returned negative results. Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Sources: