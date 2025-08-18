Bulgaria: Freight Train Derails and Catches Fire Near Simeonovgrad

A freight train carrying diesel fuel caught fire early this morning near the Bulgarian village of Pyasychevo, near Simeonovgrad. The incident occurred around 05:04 a.m., when several wagons from the train derailed. The train, consisting of over 30 tank cars and operated by a private licensed company, was en route in the direction of Galabovo. Eight tankers ignited after overturning, with flames fueled by the diesel cargo.

Firefighting teams were quickly dispatched to the site to contain the blaze. Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of the fire service, reported that there is no danger to nearby settlements. He explained that extinguishing such a fire is challenging due to the intense heat generated and the need for large volumes of water and foaming agents. Police units and the Ministry of Transport’s railway accident investigation team are also present at the site.

By shortly before 08:00 a.m., the fire was close to being brought under control. Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov, who traveled to the scene, confirmed that the unaffected tankers are being cooled with water and will be separated from the damaged section once the fire is fully extinguished. A diesel locomotive is approaching from the north to pull away the intact wagons to avoid further risk.

Karadjov emphasized that the most important news is that there are no casualties. The train crew, however, was visibly shaken, with the drivers recounting that they felt the train "tearing apart" moments before the derailment. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, with initial findings expected in the coming hours.