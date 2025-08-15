Six EU Nations Join Efforts to Contain Fires in Bulgaria

Six EU countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Romania, and Sweden – are assisting Bulgaria in tackling the ongoing forest fires, according to a statement from the European Commission in Brussels. In the past week, Bulgaria, along with Greece, Spain, Montenegro, and Albania, activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to request support in dealing with multiple wildfires erupting simultaneously across Europe.

On August 13, Spain triggered the mechanism for the first time to address its own wildfire crisis. In response, the European Commission mobilized two rescEU aircraft based in France, which are set to be deployed today. Greece activated the mechanism a day earlier, on August 12, prompting the redeployment of two Swedish rescEU helicopters currently stationed in Bulgaria. Pre-positioned firefighting teams from the Czech Republic, Moldova, and Romania have also joined the operations there.

In Albania, rescEU aerial resources from Croatia, Bulgaria, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have been mobilized. Meanwhile, in Bulgaria’s Pirin National Park, there is a glimmer of optimism on the 21st day of efforts to contain the large wildfire near Ilindentsi. The blaze has not spread to new areas, though two active hotspots remain. Over 150 firefighters, forest rangers, soldiers, and volunteers are engaged on the ground, aided by two military helicopters.

The teams, many of whom have been working 12-hour shifts for over 20 days, face extreme fatigue. Some forestry staff have been on duty since the first day without rotation. Reaching the fire zones requires long treks on foot, often over an hour each way, and flare-ups occur quickly when winds pick up. Efforts today focus on preventing reignition and containing the remaining hotspots.

According to Ivan Rizov, Director of DGS–Strumiani, the fire bordering Pirin National Park has been localized. The second blaze, lower on the slopes, remains more challenging but is also a target for containment. Given the rugged terrain, teams are concentrating on creating clearings and firebreaks, as transporting water manually is difficult.

This wildfire is among the largest Bulgaria has faced in recent years and is believed to have destroyed the most forest area in the country’s recent history.