Six Men Arrested in Bulgaria over Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Network

Crime | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Bulgaria: Six Men Arrested in Bulgaria over Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Network

A large-scale operation by the National Anti-Terrorism Service and the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Plovdiv has led to the dismantling of an organized criminal group involved in the possession, concealment, and international trafficking of drugs. Six men, including the group’s leader, were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking offenses.

Four of the suspects remain in pre-trial detention, while one was released on bail set at 3,000 leva (1,500 euros). Five of the arrests took place in Plovdiv and Burgas, while the sixth suspect was apprehended in Sofia on Wednesday. His detention measure is expected to be reviewed by the Plovdiv District Court tomorrow.

Search operations in Plovdiv, Burgas, and Sofia resulted in the seizure of approximately 90 kilograms of marijuana, including 10 kilograms found inside the vehicle of the man arrested in the capital. Investigators have established that the group had been active for around a year and a half, operating across the country.

The investigation began following a signal received by the regional directorate of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), which then informed the prosecutor’s office. According to the findings, the group’s leader - who manages a commercial company and is involved in the sale of real estate and vehicles - supplied mainly cocaine and marijuana. The other members handled the transportation of the drugs, often enlisting international drivers who concealed the substances in specially built hiding compartments.

The coordinated operation to apprehend the suspects began last Saturday, as confirmed by the Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Agency (DABA). The detained individuals, aged between 26 and 62, include two men from Plovdiv - the leader and another participant - while the remaining four are from Sofia.

Deputy Director of DABA, Emil Borisov, stated that ten people were initially taken into 24-hour custody during the operation, though some were later released. All of those currently charged are known to law enforcement and have previous involvement in heroin trafficking. Investigators are continuing efforts to uncover the full scope of the group’s operations.

