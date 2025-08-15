Severe Water Shortages Grip Pleven, Full Network Overhaul to Take Up to Two Years

The water crisis in the Bulgarian city of Pleven has reached a critical stage, with authorities warning that resolving the issue will require significant time and resources. According to Mayor Valentin Hristov, the complete replacement of the city’s water supply network will take between one and two years.

The city is currently facing severe shortages, with residents receiving water for only two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Hristov explained that around 80% of the water in the transmission network is lost due to its deteriorated condition. To address the problem, drilling for new water sources is scheduled to begin next week, while urgent work to replace the most damaged sections of the network will start in September.

Pleven’s water demand stands at 800 liters per second, but the flow rate has been dropping sharply. The mayor stressed that replacing the aging infrastructure is the only way to significantly reduce losses. Initial work will focus on neighborhoods experiencing the highest leakage levels before moving on to the rest of the network.

Hristov took part in a meeting in Sofia convened by Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov to discuss the shortage. Ivanov sought to counter rumors suggesting deliberate obstruction of Pleven’s water supply by neighboring municipalities such as Lovech and Troyan, stating there is no truth to such claims.

The minister confirmed that work on replacing pipes at the most critical points will begin in the autumn. He emphasized that there is clear political will to resolve the crisis and restore a stable water supply to the city.