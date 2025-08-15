Warm Friday Across Bulgaria: Coastal Breezes, Mountain Showers, and Highs Up to 36°C

Retail Markups in Bulgaria Reach Up to 70%, Small Shops Offer Slightly Lower Prices
The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has highlighted notable discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices
On August 15, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloudy intervals and some rain showers expected in the southwestern regions. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, moderate in strength, particularly in the southeastern parts of the country. Daytime temperatures will range between 31°C and 36°C, with Sofia reaching around 31°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will generally be sunny, though some cloud cover may appear in the southern coastal areas during the afternoon. Northeasterly winds are expected, varying from moderate to strong. Temperatures will reach between 27°C and 29°C, while sea water temperatures remain comfortable at 26°C to 27°C.
In the mountainous regions, mornings will start sunny, but by the afternoon clouds will increase, bringing isolated rain showers in the Rila and Rhodopi Mountains. Easterly winds will blow moderately to strongly. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach 25°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, around 17°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area
Six EU countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Romania, and Sweden – are assisting Bulgaria in tackling the ongoing forest fires, according to a statement from the European Commission in Brussels
The water crisis in the Bulgarian city of Pleven has reached a critical stage, with authorities warning that resolving the issue will require significant time and resources
An 84-year-old man sparked a fire by setting dry grass alight near the Bulgarian village of Elena in the Haskovo region
Bulgaria is now ranked among the top five EU countries most at risk from forest fires
Firefighting operations in the Pirin Mountains have entered their twenty-first day, with crews still battling active flames on two fronts
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink