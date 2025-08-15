Warm Friday Across Bulgaria: Coastal Breezes, Mountain Showers, and Highs Up to 36°C

On August 15, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloudy intervals and some rain showers expected in the southwestern regions. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, moderate in strength, particularly in the southeastern parts of the country. Daytime temperatures will range between 31°C and 36°C, with Sofia reaching around 31°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will generally be sunny, though some cloud cover may appear in the southern coastal areas during the afternoon. Northeasterly winds are expected, varying from moderate to strong. Temperatures will reach between 27°C and 29°C, while sea water temperatures remain comfortable at 26°C to 27°C.

In the mountainous regions, mornings will start sunny, but by the afternoon clouds will increase, bringing isolated rain showers in the Rila and Rhodopi Mountains. Easterly winds will blow moderately to strongly. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach 25°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, around 17°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)