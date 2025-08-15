Fourth Medical Helicopter to Join Bulgaria’s Fleet, Helipad Opens in Southern Region

Society » HEALTH | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Fourth Medical Helicopter to Join Bulgaria’s Fleet, Helipad Opens in Southern Region

Bulgaria is set to expand its air medical services with the delivery of an additional medical helicopter in September, bringing the country’s total to four aircraft. Authorities plan to increase the fleet to eight helicopters by mid-2026, enhancing rapid response capabilities across the nation.

The announcement was made in Kardzhali by Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov during the inauguration of a new helipad at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment. This facility marks the seventh helipad established in Bulgaria to support emergency medical services.

The new helipad will primarily serve patients from Southern Bulgaria requiring urgent medical care, enabling swift air transport to the nearest university hospital, located approximately 100 kilometers away. In addition, the helipad will provide critical support for individuals seriously injured in accidents along the international road connecting Bulgaria and Greece.

This expansion reflects Bulgaria’s ongoing commitment to improving emergency healthcare infrastructure and ensuring faster, more efficient medical assistance for residents and travelers in urgent need.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopter, Bulgaria, medical

Related Articles:

Retail Markups in Bulgaria Reach Up to 70%, Small Shops Offer Slightly Lower Prices

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has highlighted notable discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices

Business | August 15, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days

Business » Tourism | August 15, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Can Bulgaria’s Canning Sector Survive? Experts Warn of Industry Collapse

The Bulgarian canning industry is facing a critical moment, with experts warning that it could be approaching its end

Business » Industry | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:03

Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Borissov-Linked Company Seeks to Acquire Gazprom Stations in Bulgaria?

According to the opposition political party "Revival", Gazprom is in the process of selling its network of gas stations in Bulgaria

Politics | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Say No Immediate Danger

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 cases have seen a minor uptick, but the situation remains far from alarming

Society » Health | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

New Mobile App Tracks Maximum Medicine Prices Ahead of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement, has unveiled the new mobile application "MedicinePrice", giving citizens access to up-to-date information on the maximum regulated prices

Society » Health | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:49

COVID-19 Infections Climb in Bulgaria; True Numbers Likely Much Higher

In Bulgaria, there has been a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections in recent days

Society » Health | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros

Society » Health | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

Young Doctors in Bulgaria Protest Again, Demanding Fair Pay and Respect for the Healthcare Profession

In the center of Sofia, young doctors gathered once more to voice their frustration over what they describe as years of disregard for the healthcare workforce

Society » Health | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria