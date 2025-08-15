Fourth Medical Helicopter to Join Bulgaria’s Fleet, Helipad Opens in Southern Region

Bulgaria is set to expand its air medical services with the delivery of an additional medical helicopter in September, bringing the country’s total to four aircraft. Authorities plan to increase the fleet to eight helicopters by mid-2026, enhancing rapid response capabilities across the nation.

The announcement was made in Kardzhali by Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov during the inauguration of a new helipad at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment. This facility marks the seventh helipad established in Bulgaria to support emergency medical services.

The new helipad will primarily serve patients from Southern Bulgaria requiring urgent medical care, enabling swift air transport to the nearest university hospital, located approximately 100 kilometers away. In addition, the helipad will provide critical support for individuals seriously injured in accidents along the international road connecting Bulgaria and Greece.

This expansion reflects Bulgaria’s ongoing commitment to improving emergency healthcare infrastructure and ensuring faster, more efficient medical assistance for residents and travelers in urgent need.