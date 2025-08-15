Bear Spotted in Troyan’s Kapincho Park: Authorities Urge Caution

August 14, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bear Spotted in Troyan’s Kapincho Park: Authorities Urge Caution @Pixabay

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Troyan reported a bear sighting near Kapincho Park, specifically on the stairs leading up to the park-hotel, according to an announcement by the Municipality of Troyan on its official Facebook page.

Following the alert, Troyan Mayor Donka Mihaylova immediately informed the Chief of the Regional Police Department, Ivaylo Slavkov, as well as the Director of the State Forestry Department in Troyan, Eng. Krasimir Tsanin. The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIOSV) was also notified, the municipality stated.

Authorities emphasized that they will implement all feasible measures to ensure public safety, even though legal restrictions limit certain actions.

Additional reports indicate that the bear has been seen in the area around the village of Terziysko, suggesting the animal is moving through multiple locations.

The municipality urges residents to exercise heightened caution when traveling in these areas, to avoid approaching the bear if encountered, and to immediately call 112, providing the exact location of the sighting.

