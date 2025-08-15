GDP Growth Continues: Bulgaria Records Steady Increase in Second Quarter

Retail Markups in Bulgaria Reach Up to 70%, Small Shops Offer Slightly Lower Prices
The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has highlighted notable discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices
In the second quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.1% year-on-year, while showing a 0.7% increase compared to the first quarter, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Gross value added in the same period rose by 2.5%, signaling sustained activity across the country’s main economic sectors.
Preliminary GDP estimates indicate that the quarter-on-quarter growth was driven primarily by a 0.9% increase in final consumption and a 0.6% rise in exports of goods. Final consumption remains the dominant component of Bulgaria’s GDP, accounting for 80% of the total, equivalent to 41,329 million leva (over 20 billion euros). Gross capital formation contributed 19.1% of GDP, totaling 9,896.6 million leva (nearly 5 billion euros). The foreign trade balance remained positive, supporting overall growth.
Seasonally adjusted data also point to a 0.6% expansion compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting steady economic momentum. For comparison, the first quarter of 2025 saw a similar year-on-year growth of 3.1%, reinforcing the consistency of Bulgaria’s recent economic performance.
In monetary terms, GDP in the first quarter of 2025 was estimated at 45,617.3 million leva. This translates to a per capita GDP of 7,093 leva. Using the average exchange rate for the quarter of 1.859196 leva per US dollar, this corresponds to approximately 24,536 million dollars in total GDP, or 3,815 dollars per person. In euros, the GDP amounted to 23,324 million, with per capita income reaching 3,626 euros.
The gross value added produced by all sectors of the Bulgarian economy in the first quarter of 2025 reached 39,623.8 million leva, underscoring the broad-based contribution of national industries to the country’s overall economic growth.
The introduction of the euro represents a strategic milestone for Bulgaria
Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months
Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation
Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics
In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink