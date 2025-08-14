Bulgaria Prepares Post Offices for Euro Exchange: 3,000 Employees to Undergo Training

Post offices in Bulgaria are preparing to play a key role in the upcoming exchange of Bulgarian levs for euros, scheduled to start on January 1, 2026. To ensure smooth operations, Bulgarian Post is conducting comprehensive training for its employees, focusing particularly on the identification of counterfeit banknotes and familiarization with different denominations and issues of levs.

Deputy Director Stanimir Belinov explained that the training program has three components: internal sessions led by experienced staff, courses provided by external companies, and an online platform where all materials and presentations are accessible to employees. So far, around 245 staff members have completed the training, with 54 trained at main cash desks now helping to instruct other colleagues. The goal is to train a total of approximately 3,000 employees across the country.

To assist with the exchange process, each post office and main cash desk will be equipped with certified counting machines. These devices are designed to be secure and reliable, ensuring accurate handling of banknotes. While euros will be received from the commercial bank serving Bulgarian Post, guaranteeing their authenticity, levs brought in by citizens will be carefully checked by post office staff to identify counterfeits.

Security measures are also being strengthened. Post offices will operate under video surveillance, and the Ministry of Interior will provide support where necessary to manage potential risks. Communication with law enforcement systems has already been established to coordinate responses and maintain a safe environment for both staff and customers.

Belinov emphasized that training and preparation are crucial for offering a high-quality service. Employees are being familiarized with every aspect of the exchange process, from handling large volumes of cash to identifying counterfeit notes. The exchange will be available at 2,230 post office locations nationwide, ensuring that citizens have wide access to the service.