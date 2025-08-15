Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding. The period started one month after the EU formally accepted Bulgaria into the eurozone and will last 12 months following the euro’s introduction.

The law specifies how prices should be presented to avoid confusion or misleading consumers. Prices in leva and euros must be displayed close together, using clear, legible, and unambiguous fonts of equal size. Both amounts must include a distinct currency sign or abbreviation (e.g., BGN/LV and EUR/€) for easy recognition.

Certain exceptions apply where double labelling on the product itself is impractical or technically impossible. These include goods with permanently marked prices during production, tobacco products with pricing on packaging or banderoles, fuels displayed on gas station totems or pumps, transportation fares on taximeters, and documents issued under the VAT Act. However, traders are still required to indicate the second currency in another appropriate way, such as on shelf labels.

Special rules cover promotions, advertisements, and unit pricing. Radio and television ads may state prices in levs only before the euro introduction and in euros afterward. For discounts or promotional messages, traders must indicate only the final amount the consumer pays, with the same rule applying to price comparisons. Where unit pricing is required, double indication may be limited to the selling price itself.

Cash receipts represent a critical tool for consumer protection. During the dual display period, the total amount paid must appear in both levs and euros, alongside the official exchange rate. After the euro’s introduction, all cash registers will record and report payments exclusively in euros.

The dual indication rule also extends to financial services, affecting banks, payment institutions, electronic money companies, and other entities supervised by the BNB and the Financial Supervision Commission. All fees and commissions for services such as account maintenance, transfers, and withdrawals must be displayed in both currencies, both in branch offices and on institutional websites. Customers have the right to request this information in printed or other durable forms free of charge. If a provider changes fees, it must notify clients at least two months in advance, unless the changes are more favorable, in which case they may take effect immediately.

Overall, the dual labelling system is a comprehensive measure aimed at facilitating a smooth transition to the euro, ensuring clarity for consumers and maintaining transparency across both retail and financial sectors.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dual, prices, Bulgaria, euros

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accelerates Solar Energy Storage as Battery Capacity Expands

In Bulgaria, the storage of solar energy in batteries is rapidly expanding, with private investors leading the initiative

Business » Energy | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Summer Surge Brings Noticeable Price Hikes to Bulgarian Restaurants

Bulgaria is experiencing noticeable price increases in restaurants as the summer tourist season reaches its peak

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Banks in Bulgaria are extending the opportunity for individuals to deposit cash in leva without fees until September 30, 2025

Business » Finance | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

The country will enjoy predominantly sunny conditions, with the possibility of some cumulus cloud formation over western areas in the afternoon

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:02

Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills

Nearly half of Sofia households that pay for heating based on estimated consumption will receive refunds ranging from 10 to 250 leva (5 to 127 euros) following the equalization bills for the 2024/2025 heating season

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:14

The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God

Society » Culture | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14

Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Teen on Rented ATV Injures Six, Including Three Children, in Sunny Beach Crash

A serious accident occurred on an alley between two hotels in Sunny Beach

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:00

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria