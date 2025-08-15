Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding. The period started one month after the EU formally accepted Bulgaria into the eurozone and will last 12 months following the euro’s introduction.

The law specifies how prices should be presented to avoid confusion or misleading consumers. Prices in leva and euros must be displayed close together, using clear, legible, and unambiguous fonts of equal size. Both amounts must include a distinct currency sign or abbreviation (e.g., BGN/LV and EUR/€) for easy recognition.

Certain exceptions apply where double labelling on the product itself is impractical or technically impossible. These include goods with permanently marked prices during production, tobacco products with pricing on packaging or banderoles, fuels displayed on gas station totems or pumps, transportation fares on taximeters, and documents issued under the VAT Act. However, traders are still required to indicate the second currency in another appropriate way, such as on shelf labels.

Special rules cover promotions, advertisements, and unit pricing. Radio and television ads may state prices in levs only before the euro introduction and in euros afterward. For discounts or promotional messages, traders must indicate only the final amount the consumer pays, with the same rule applying to price comparisons. Where unit pricing is required, double indication may be limited to the selling price itself.

Cash receipts represent a critical tool for consumer protection. During the dual display period, the total amount paid must appear in both levs and euros, alongside the official exchange rate. After the euro’s introduction, all cash registers will record and report payments exclusively in euros.

The dual indication rule also extends to financial services, affecting banks, payment institutions, electronic money companies, and other entities supervised by the BNB and the Financial Supervision Commission. All fees and commissions for services such as account maintenance, transfers, and withdrawals must be displayed in both currencies, both in branch offices and on institutional websites. Customers have the right to request this information in printed or other durable forms free of charge. If a provider changes fees, it must notify clients at least two months in advance, unless the changes are more favorable, in which case they may take effect immediately.

Overall, the dual labelling system is a comprehensive measure aimed at facilitating a smooth transition to the euro, ensuring clarity for consumers and maintaining transparency across both retail and financial sectors.