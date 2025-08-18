Euro to Boost Trade, Digital Payments, and Financial Literacy in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:06
Bulgaria: Euro to Boost Trade, Digital Payments, and Financial Literacy in Bulgaria

The introduction of the euro represents a strategic milestone for Bulgaria, according to Dean Todorov, head of an international innovative company operating in the country, who spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Todorov highlighted several benefits for both businesses and consumers. Among these are the elimination of currency conversion costs, simplified trade processes, and improved operational clarity for small and medium-sized enterprises. For everyday citizens, the euro would ease travel, facilitate online shopping, and enhance workforce mobility across Europe.

The Bulgarian consumer will become more closely integrated into the European market,” Todorov noted, emphasizing that concerns about a sudden inflation surge are largely unfounded. Thanks to the fixed exchange rate in Bulgaria, speculative price rounding would be difficult, though he acknowledged the existence of disloyal traders who could attempt to manipulate prices regardless of whether the euro or the lev is used. He stressed the importance of state mechanisms to monitor and control such practices.

From a financial innovation standpoint, Todorov said that adopting the euro would unlock significant opportunities. The current “blink” payment system is set to be replaced by a new platform allowing transactions between individuals and businesses to be completed in seconds, enhancing the competitiveness of Bulgarian enterprises in Europe’s digital economy.

Beyond payments, Todorov sees the euro as a catalyst for improving financial literacy and investment culture within Bulgarian society. Overall, he argues that the changeover will not only simplify daily transactions but also strengthen Bulgaria’s position in the broader European economic landscape.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, consumer

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accelerates Solar Energy Storage as Battery Capacity Expands

In Bulgaria, the storage of solar energy in batteries is rapidly expanding, with private investors leading the initiative

Business » Energy | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Summer Surge Brings Noticeable Price Hikes to Bulgarian Restaurants

Bulgaria is experiencing noticeable price increases in restaurants as the summer tourist season reaches its peak

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Banks in Bulgaria are extending the opportunity for individuals to deposit cash in leva without fees until September 30, 2025

Business » Finance | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

GDP Growth Continues: Bulgaria Records Steady Increase in Second Quarter

In the second quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.1% year-on-year, while showing a 0.7% increase compared to the first quarter

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says

Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32

Psychological Barriers to the Euro: Why Bulgarians Fear Repeating Past Currency Shocks

Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 15:00

'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria