Euro to Boost Trade, Digital Payments, and Financial Literacy in Bulgaria

The introduction of the euro represents a strategic milestone for Bulgaria, according to Dean Todorov, head of an international innovative company operating in the country, who spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Todorov highlighted several benefits for both businesses and consumers. Among these are the elimination of currency conversion costs, simplified trade processes, and improved operational clarity for small and medium-sized enterprises. For everyday citizens, the euro would ease travel, facilitate online shopping, and enhance workforce mobility across Europe.

“The Bulgarian consumer will become more closely integrated into the European market,” Todorov noted, emphasizing that concerns about a sudden inflation surge are largely unfounded. Thanks to the fixed exchange rate in Bulgaria, speculative price rounding would be difficult, though he acknowledged the existence of disloyal traders who could attempt to manipulate prices regardless of whether the euro or the lev is used. He stressed the importance of state mechanisms to monitor and control such practices.

From a financial innovation standpoint, Todorov said that adopting the euro would unlock significant opportunities. The current “blink” payment system is set to be replaced by a new platform allowing transactions between individuals and businesses to be completed in seconds, enhancing the competitiveness of Bulgarian enterprises in Europe’s digital economy.

Beyond payments, Todorov sees the euro as a catalyst for improving financial literacy and investment culture within Bulgarian society. Overall, he argues that the changeover will not only simplify daily transactions but also strengthen Bulgaria’s position in the broader European economic landscape.