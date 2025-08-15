84-Year-Old Bulgarian Sets Multiple Grass Fires Out of Irritation in Haskovo

Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam
From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days
An 84-year-old man sparked a fire by setting dry grass alight near the Bulgarian village of Elena in the Haskovo region, according to the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The elderly man was not detained due to health concerns.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but police inspections revealed that the fire had ignited in three separate spots within a 100-meter radius. The combined area affected by the fires was approximately 100 square meters.
During search operations, authorities apprehended the suspect, a resident of Harmanli, who was found holding a match. He admitted to lighting all three fires, explaining that he had acted out of irritation with the dry grass along the roadside.
The case has been officially reported to the prosecutor’s office, and an investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.
Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area
On August 15, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloudy intervals and some rain showers expected in the southwestern regions
Six EU countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Romania, and Sweden – are assisting Bulgaria in tackling the ongoing forest fires, according to a statement from the European Commission in Brussels
The water crisis in the Bulgarian city of Pleven has reached a critical stage, with authorities warning that resolving the issue will require significant time and resources
Bulgaria is now ranked among the top five EU countries most at risk from forest fires
Firefighting operations in the Pirin Mountains have entered their twenty-first day, with crews still battling active flames on two fronts
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink