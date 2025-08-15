84-Year-Old Bulgarian Sets Multiple Grass Fires Out of Irritation in Haskovo

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 12:14
Bulgaria: 84-Year-Old Bulgarian Sets Multiple Grass Fires Out of Irritation in Haskovo

An 84-year-old man sparked a fire by setting dry grass alight near the Bulgarian village of Elena in the Haskovo region, according to the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The elderly man was not detained due to health concerns.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but police inspections revealed that the fire had ignited in three separate spots within a 100-meter radius. The combined area affected by the fires was approximately 100 square meters.

During search operations, authorities apprehended the suspect, a resident of Harmanli, who was found holding a match. He admitted to lighting all three fires, explaining that he had acted out of irritation with the dry grass along the roadside.

The case has been officially reported to the prosecutor’s office, and an investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

