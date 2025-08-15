Violence in Serbian Cities Marks Major Escalation of Anti-Government Movement

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 09:11
Bulgaria: Violence in Serbian Cities Marks Major Escalation of Anti-Government Movement

At least 50 people were injured in the northern Serbian town of Vrbas on Tuesday evening after violent clashes broke out between protesters, activists from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and police. Similar confrontations were reported the same night in Backa Palanka, Novi Sad and Belgrade, with tensions centred around SNS premises in each location.

In Vrbas, the unrest followed incidents earlier in the week. Local media reported that as the protest unfolded, stones, bottles and pyrotechnics were thrown towards demonstrators from the direction of the SNS building. Riot police arrived in force but focused on containing the protesters rather than restraining party activists. In Backa Palanka, the gathering was organised in solidarity with a local man who had been beaten over the weekend in nearby Backi Petrovac.

Serbian Police Director Dragan Vasiljevic told the national broadcaster on Wednesday morning that in both Vrbas and Backa Palanka there were about 200 protesters and roughly 800 people in or around SNS headquarters. He placed sole responsibility for the violence on the demonstrators, insisting that SNS supporters had remained in front of their own premises and were attacked without provocation. According to him, some protesters carried bats, metal bars and wooden poles, indicating an intent to cause serious clashes. Seventeen police officers were injured in the two towns. Local reports, however, noted that individuals holding batons were among those guarding the party offices.

Tensions spread to other cities. In Novi Sad and Belgrade, people gathered in front of SNS buildings, prompting riot police to intervene with significant force to disperse them. In Novi Sad, witnesses described masked men with batons positioned behind the party headquarters, as well as shots fired into the air before gendarmerie separated opposing groups. A particularly tense moment came when an unidentified man drew a gun outside the building. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic later confirmed he was a Serbian army sergeant major, on duty to protect a specific individual.

In Belgrade, police used tear gas repeatedly, and roads around Slavija Square were closed as protesters attempted to reach the SNS compound known as “Chatsilend”. Clashes led to arrests, including one incident near the Faculty of Law in which a young man allegedly struck a plainclothes police officer, breaking his tooth. Several demonstrators, including students, said they were beaten with batons despite offering no resistance. In Niš, students accused gendarmerie officers of assaulting a colleague from the Faculty of Philosophy, while another man claimed to have been sprayed in the eyes with tear gas during a scuffle.

President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the nation, accusing protesters of trying to provoke “a civil war” and warning there would be “no mercy for thugs and hooligans.” He stated that 64 SNS members had been injured in Novi Sad but made no mention of pyrotechnics or other projectiles allegedly used by party supporters.

The events have been described by foreign media as a major escalation of the months-long anti-government demonstrations in Serbia, with riot police guarding party offices, broken windows in Novi Sad and thousands gathering nationwide. Pro-government outlets presented a sharply different narrative, portraying opposition supporters as aggressors who attacked both citizens and police with firearms, fireworks, flares, stones and other objects, while depicting SNS supporters as peacefully defending their property and political rights.

The protests, largely driven by students, began in November 2024 after the collapse of the canopy at Novi Sad railway station killed 16 people. The station had been officially reopened just four months earlier following a three-year reconstruction. The tragedy sparked public outrage, which has since grown into a broad movement against Vučić’s government.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Serbia, SNS, police

Related Articles:

Students and Citizens Rally Against Corruption, Demand Early Elections in Serbia

Anti-government protests in Serbia escalated Thursday, with demonstrators targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:19

Six Men Arrested in Bulgaria over Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Network

A large-scale operation by the National Anti-Terrorism Service and the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Plovdiv has led to the dismantling of an organized criminal group involved in the possession

Crime | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:39

Three Members of Infamous Bulgarian Gang 'Naglite' Vanish, Only Phones and Cars Left Behind

Three members of the notorious Bulgarian kidnapping gang known as "Naglite" (The Insolent Ones) - Prokopi Prokopiev, known as Kulturista, Ivaylo Evtimov, nicknamed Yozhi, and Daniel Dimitrov, called Dancho Releto - have vanished without a trace

Crime | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

Greek-Bulgarian Police Operation Uncovers Major Cannabis Smuggling Route

In a coordinated operation between the anti-drug units of the Greek and Bulgarian police

Crime | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:41

Bulgaria Deploys Advanced Speed Cameras to Tackle Highway Violations

Bulgaria’s traffic police are rolling out 187 upgraded tripod-mounted speed cameras as part of a broader effort to enforce road safety both in urban areas and on highways

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 16:47

Man Found Dead Near Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia

A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near Sector V of Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium, in the Borisova Garden park area

Crime | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Students and Citizens Rally Against Corruption, Demand Early Elections in Serbia

Anti-government protests in Serbia escalated Thursday, with demonstrators targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:19

Greece Fires Force Tourist Evacuations

Across Greece, wildfires continue to pose a serious threat, with the Civil Protection warning of a complicated and dangerous situation

World » Southeast Europe | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Balkans, Spain, and France Battle Blazes as Temperatures Soar Above 40°C

Wildfires continue to sweep across the Balkans and parts of Europe as millions endure record-breaking summer heat

World » Southeast Europe | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 09:06

Greece Implements Stricter Driving Fines and Measures to Cut Road Deaths

Starting September, Greece will impose tougher penalties on drivers as part of efforts to reduce road fatalities

World » Southeast Europe | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:51

Dodik Loses Mandate, Gains Momentum? Serbian Strongman Calls for Referendum in Bosnia

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina has officially annulled Milorad Dodik’s presidential mandate after a final court ruling upheld his conviction

World » Southeast Europe | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:23

Bulgarian Academics and Diplomats Accused of Undermining Vucic Regime in Controversial Serbian Film

A recent "investigative film" broadcast in Belgrade accuses Bulgaria of orchestrating a "Color Revolution" aimed at destabilizing Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria