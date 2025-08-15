Bulgaria’s Wildfire Battle: Pirin Blaze Enters Day 21 as Kardzhali Forests Burn

Firefighting operations in the Pirin Mountains have entered their twenty-first day, with crews still battling active flames on two fronts. Thousands of small hotspots remain, despite efforts on the ground and in the air. Yesterday, two Bulgarian Air Force helicopters and two planes from European services supported firefighters, forestry officials, and volunteers. The fire’s edge toward Pirin National Park has been contained, with no fresh spread reported by late afternoon. According to Park Director Rosen Banenski, winds continue to push the fire in two directions, toward the park and toward the Sandanski State Forestry area, where more resources are concentrated. Authorities are appealing for additional trained volunteers, as the terrain and conditions remain challenging.

Over 150 people, including firefighters, military personnel, forest staff, and volunteers, worked yesterday to extinguish flames and cut clearings to halt the fire’s advance. Around 15 acres within Pirin National Park have been affected. Ivan Rizov from the State Forestry in Strumyani said the situation is currently stable, with crews focusing on eliminating internal hotspots. However, low-lying areas remain more difficult to secure. Aircraft may be deployed again if conditions worsen, though forecasts do not predict the rainfall that would be most effective in ending the blaze.

Elsewhere, firefighting teams continued overnight to contain a major forest fire near the Kardzhali Dam, which has burned approximately 200 acres of mixed forest and posed a threat to nearby settlements. For over 12 hours, crews worked to prevent the flames from reaching the villages of Ridovo and Snezhinka. The fire began late yesterday afternoon and spread quickly due to strong winds, forcing some residents to leave their homes as a precaution. Deputy Mayor Daniel Delchev said the municipality is prepared to provide shelter if evacuations become necessary. Six firefighting teams, along with municipal and forestry service equipment, remain on-site, creating clearings to limit the fire’s spread. The blaze is expected to be contained later today.

