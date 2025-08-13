Bulgarian Euro Coins Unveiled: Heritage and History Highlighted

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently gave the public a first glimpse of Bulgaria’s euro coins through a social media post. Sharing photos of the €1 coin, she highlighted the design selected by the Bulgarian National Bank, noting that it preserves continuity with the country’s current coins while incorporating symbols deeply tied to Bulgaria’s heritage. “Exciting news for Bulgaria and the euro area! Take a first look at the design for Bulgaria’s €1 coin. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to see these coins in circulation, this preview offers a glimpse of the beautiful national side chosen by Bulgarska narodna banka, Bulgaria’s national central bank. The design maintains continuity with Bulgaria’s current coins, and features symbols that are deeply rooted in the country’s heritage and cherished by its people.” Lagarde wrote.

Earlier, in mid-May, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev confirmed that the test minting of 8 million euro coins, with one million of each denomination, had begun. The blanks for both test runs and regular production were approved, and the facilities needed for the exchange process were fully prepared in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna. Radev emphasized that the Mint was fully equipped and staffed with the necessary technical expertise, ensuring readiness for the production of Bulgaria’s euro coins.

The unveiling of the coins and the technical preparations reflect the country’s progress toward a smooth transition to the euro, combining national heritage in the coin design with meticulous logistical planning to support the adoption of the new currency.

