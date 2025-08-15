Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says

Business » FINANCE | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says

Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth, with no significant changes in the prices of goods and services. He emphasized that prices in Bulgaria are determined by supply and demand within a market economy and are not controlled by the government. Any perceived price increases are largely part of broader global trends and not specific to Bulgaria, he explained, noting that concerns about inflation are often amplified by political groups or media focusing solely on prices.

Georgiev described the adoption of the euro as a positive and primarily technical step, noting that Bulgaria has maintained a fixed exchange rate for 28 years, effectively aligning it with eurozone practices. He highlighted that prices relative to personal income remain favorable, and that the transition should not trigger uncontrolled inflation. The expert stressed that the focus for individual consumers should be on income stability rather than short-term price fluctuations.

Looking ahead, Georgiev also discussed the introduction of the digital euro, expected around 2028 or 2029. Unlike cryptocurrencies, the digital euro will be a fully regulated electronic payment method issued by the European Central Bank, replacing cash and offering a convenient, fee-free alternative to existing card payment systems, which largely rely on American companies. He believes this will strengthen Europe’s financial autonomy and simplify transactions for citizens.

Finally, Georgiev predicted continued strength for the euro, projecting that it could become approximately 20% stronger than the US dollar, underscoring his confidence in the currency’s long-term stability and relevance for Bulgaria and the wider eurozone.

Source: BNR interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, transition

Related Articles:

Retail Markups in Bulgaria Reach Up to 70%, Small Shops Offer Slightly Lower Prices

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has highlighted notable discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices

Business | August 15, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days

Business » Tourism | August 15, 2025, Friday // 13:05

Can Bulgaria’s Canning Sector Survive? Experts Warn of Industry Collapse

The Bulgarian canning industry is facing a critical moment, with experts warning that it could be approaching its end

Business » Industry | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:03

Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Borissov-Linked Company Seeks to Acquire Gazprom Stations in Bulgaria?

According to the opposition political party "Revival", Gazprom is in the process of selling its network of gas stations in Bulgaria

Politics | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Euro to Boost Trade, Digital Payments, and Financial Literacy in Bulgaria

The introduction of the euro represents a strategic milestone for Bulgaria

Business » Finance | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:06

GDP Growth Continues: Bulgaria Records Steady Increase in Second Quarter

In the second quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.1% year-on-year, while showing a 0.7% increase compared to the first quarter

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32

Psychological Barriers to the Euro: Why Bulgarians Fear Repeating Past Currency Shocks

Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 15:00

'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria