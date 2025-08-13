How a Bulgarian’s False Report Led to a Fighter Jet Escort Over Europe
Bulgarian Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has explained that the escort of a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London by German fighter jets was triggered by a 112 emergency alert. On Monday, authorities received a report from a Bulgarian citizen claiming that a Palestinian passenger aboard the Boeing 737 operating flight FR-9962, carrying 174 people, intended to commit “bad actions.”
According to Karadjov, the alert prompted immediate action. The Coordination Center at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia and Air Traffic Management (ATM) were notified while the aircraft was already over Serbian airspace near Novi Sad. Serbian air traffic authorities were informed, ensuring coordination across borders.
Investigations revealed that the alert came from a Plovdiv resident whose ex-wife and two daughters were traveling on the flight. Border Police checks confirmed that no Palestinian or Pakistani nationals were on board.
The Crisis Headquarters promptly informed the airline, London’s Stansted Airport, and relevant partner services. After evaluating the situation, the flight commander and airline opted against an emergency landing, continuing the journey to London. Additional security measures were enacted at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport.
To ensure safety, the aircraft was denied entry into Czech airspace and redirected over Germany, where German Air Force fighter jets escorted it for the remainder of its journey. Minister Karadjov emphasized that all procedures were taken to maintain the security of passengers while avoiding unnecessary panic.
On August 11, a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London Stansted faced an unusual and tense situation over Central Europe
