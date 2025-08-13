Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians. The initiative will take place at facilities managed by the Executive Agency "Military Clubs and Military Recreation."

The program is designed for children who have endured the hardships and trauma of the ongoing war. Its goal is to support their recovery - physically, mentally, and emotionally - by providing a period of rest and positive experiences in a safe environment. Authorities describe the effort as another example of the Ministry of Defense’s humanitarian work, ensuring humane and respectful care for the children of Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers who lost their lives.

The group will be accommodated at the “Sarafovo - Ministry of Defense” hotel, with the stay scheduled from August 30 to September 9, 2025.

