Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on August 14th with Afternoon Clouds in the South and West
On Thursday, August 14, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions. In the afternoon, clouds are expected to develop over parts of Southern and Western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, with the capital Sofia reaching around 31°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain sunny throughout the day. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will vary between 27°C and 29°C. The sea water temperature will stay pleasant, between 26°C and 27°C.
In the mountain areas, the morning will start clear, followed by increased cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong from the east. Temperatures will reach about 25°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 19°C at 2,000 meters.
