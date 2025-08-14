Survey Shows Stable Backing for the Euro in Bulgaria, Persistent Gaps in Public Knowledge

Between July 8 and 22, Alpha Research conducted the third consecutive national survey as part of ongoing monitoring of public opinion on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance. The poll involved face-to-face interviews, with 1,200 citizens aged 16 and over interviewed in their homes, and a separate survey of 500 business owners or senior managers responsible for company development.

Public and business sentiment: steady support, with short-term caution

Findings show that public support for joining the eurozone has stabilized. Among citizens, 49.2% are in favor and 45.8% oppose the move - the positive share rising three percentage points since May. Business attitudes remain solidly positive, with 69% in support and 30% against. Both groups largely view a January 1, 2026 adoption date as a milestone in Bulgaria’s European integration - a view held by 43% of the general public and 62% of businesses.

For many Bulgarians, concerns focus on the immediate months after the euro’s introduction. While worries have slightly eased since June, short-term expectations remain more negative (47%) than positive (39%). Long-term prospects, however, are viewed optimistically, especially among entrepreneurs, with 65% expecting positive effects compared to 22% with negative expectations. The most frequently mentioned benefits are convenience in travel and payments abroad (59%), easier trade with European partners, greater financial stability, stronger European identity, and protection from drifting into another geopolitical sphere - each cited by roughly a quarter to a third of respondents. Support is strongest among well-educated, economically active urban residents informed about macroeconomic processes.

One notable concern has surged: fear of speculation and artificial price hikes. This view is now shared by 71% of respondents, extending far beyond those already opposing the euro. Analysts warn that actual price increases later this year or in the first half of 2026 could erode current support.

Public interaction with dual pricing

Dual price displays in leva and euro are already widespread. Nine in ten Bulgarians have seen them in supermarkets, 38–40% on bank statements and telecom bills, and 36% in clothing and footwear shops. Reactions are mixed: 34% say it helps them adapt, while 36% feel confused, often misled by the lower euro price. Early exposure is considered key for smoother adjustment.

Banks are the preferred method for exchanging leva, chosen by 71% of citizens - almost matching the 76% among businesses. This preference has been boosted by campaigns waiving deposit fees. Post offices attract 6% of respondents, mostly from smaller settlements. Exchange offices have sharply declined in preference, from 12% in May to 5% in July, though they remain a second option for some holding larger cash reserves.

Business-specific insights: labor costs and payment practices

Over a quarter of businesses expect to raise wages soon - 7% within one or two months, and 20% immediately after the euro’s introduction. Such adjustments, if widespread, could influence inflation.

Companies report that on average, 68.5% of salaries are paid via bank transfer and 31.5% in cash. The share of cash payments, even if underreported, is significant for both currency conversion volumes and inflationary pressures. Supplier payments show a higher share of bank transfers (77%) but cash still accounts for 23%, involving larger amounts.

Institutional readiness: strong confidence in key players

Businesses express high confidence in the Bulgarian National Bank (91%) to manage the transition, with similarly high trust in commercial banks (88%). The Ministry of Finance (70%) and National Revenue Agency (66%) also receive mostly positive ratings. Municipalities are more divisive, with 43% confident and 37% doubtful. The weakest confidence is reserved for the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission, both seen by a majority as unprepared - a warning sign given their expanded roles during the transition.

Awareness levels: progress, but gaps remain

Self-reported awareness among citizens has risen sharply from 39% in May to 50.5% in July, now surpassing those who feel uninformed (46.3%). Among entrepreneurs, the figure is much higher at 82.6%. Nearly a quarter of citizens and almost half of businesses say they are now “much more informed,” while 21–29% still struggle to navigate the process.

The campaign has reached the mass middle-class audience through television (72%), websites (30%), and social media (21%), but less so vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with low education, residents of remote areas, and students aged 16–18.

Knowledge test: strengths and weaknesses

The majority (91%) now know the adoption date is January 1, 2026, and 67% correctly identify the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro - up from 53% in May. Sixty percent know that leva can be exchanged at the BNB indefinitely, though 10% mistakenly believe exchange will become impossible after a time limit.

Confusion persists over the free exchange period in banks and post offices: 34% of citizens and 48% of businesses answer correctly (“six months”), but many assume 12 months or are unsure. The biggest knowledge gap concerns the dual circulation period, with only 19% of citizens and 32.8% of businesses aware it will last exactly one month; most believe it will be longer.

The study concludes that while awareness and support are stable, targeted communication on practical details - especially pricing, conversion timelines, and consumer rights - will be critical in the run-up to and immediately after the euro’s launch.

Source: Alpha Research