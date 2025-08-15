New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava. Starting November 15, 2025, flights from Plovdiv and Varna to the Slovak capital will operate three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays - using the Airbus A321neo aircraft. Tickets are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting at EUR 17.99, including small cabin baggage.

Bratislava, situated along the Danube River, is the only national capital bordering two other countries - Austria and Hungary - making it an attractive hub for Central European travel. Visitors can explore its Old Town, baroque architecture, cobblestone streets, and cultural landmarks such as Bratislava Castle, St. Martin’s Cathedral, and the SNP Bridge with its UFO observation deck. The city also offers a diverse culinary scene, blending Slovak, Austrian, and Hungarian traditions, alongside local wines from the Little Carpathians region. Its location makes it a convenient destination for weekend breaks or multi-city tours, with Vienna an hour away and Prague and Budapest just a few hours’ drive.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, highlighted the significance of the new routes in boosting Bulgaria’s connectivity with Central Europe, noting the opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange, and business. She emphasized the company’s collaboration with Varna and Plovdiv airports to deliver competitive prices and reliable service under its Customer First Compass initiative. Plovdiv Airport CEO Krasimir Peshev described the new link as a key step in strengthening the region’s appeal and accessibility, thanking Wizz Air and the Plovdiv Airport Development Fund for their support.

This year marks two decades since Wizz Air’s first Bulgarian flight, launched from Sofia in 2005. The airline now serves 54 routes from Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv to 17 countries, having transported over 30 million passengers to and from Bulgaria. Its local fleet comprises nine Airbus A320 family aircraft, stationed in Sofia and Varna. The company is also celebrating eight years of operations from Varna, its first summer base in the country, where it has carried more than 4.8 million passengers to 14 destinations in seven countries since 2017. In April 2025, Wizz Air will station a second Airbus A321neo in Varna, increasing capacity to meet growing demand.

The airline’s recognition as the most environmentally sustainable carrier in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region - awarded by CAPA for three consecutive years - is based on its low CO₂ emissions compared to other global and European operators. The starting fare for the new routes includes administrative fees and small hand luggage, with additional charges for wheeled or checked baggage. Seats at promotional prices are limited and available only through direct booking channels.