Russia Pushes for Varna Consulate, Bulgaria Clarifies: 'No Building, No Opening'

Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna. The proposed location is a business building at the intersection of Dunav and Kozloduy streets, just 200 meters from the Bulgarian Navy headquarters. This information was shared by the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria party (DSB), part of the Democratic Bulgaria (DB) coalition.

According to the DSB, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs forwarded the request for an opinion to the State Agency for National Security (SANS), but the process has been unusually slow, raising concerns about potential "tacit consent." The party criticized the move as a hostile attempt to place an operational base near a strategic NATO facility, warning that such a development should not be allowed.

When approached for confirmation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the Russian Consulate General in Varna has not been closed. Officials emphasized that there is currently no procedure to formally “open” a consulate in Varna and that the mission simply lacks a building. The ministry stated that a decision on granting permission for a building would follow standard coordination procedures among relevant Bulgarian institutions, in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Russian Consulate General’s temporary closure traces back to 2022, when the Petkov government expelled 70 Russian diplomats after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing national security concerns. This list included almost all staff from the Varna consulate, including Consul General Vladimir Klimanov, based on three reports by the National Security Agency and a decision by the Interdepartmental Security Council. At the time, Bulgaria cited Article 11 of the Vienna Convention to limit the number of staff in the mission.

Historically, the consulate operated from a building at the intersection of Marin Drinov, Bratya Miladinovi, Tsar Asen, and Macedonia streets. The DSB claim about the requested new building places it near the Bulgarian Navy headquarters. Meanwhile, reports from 2024 indicate that Russian consular activity in Varna continued informally from the local offices of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), at Macedonia 33 street. Social media posts and photographs suggested that consular services, such as passport applications, were being handled there, with BSP local leader Borislav Gutsanov participating in related activities.