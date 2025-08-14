Bulgaria Faces Persistent Human Rights and Media Issues, U.S. State Department Says

August 13, 2025
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Persistent Human Rights and Media Issues, U.S. State Department Says

The U.S. State Department has reported that Bulgaria has seen no major shifts in its human rights landscape over the past year, according to the 2024 edition of the State of the World Human Rights Report. While some steps have been taken to address violations, systemic issues persist.

The report highlights ongoing human rights concerns, including credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, as well as cases of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. While the Bulgarian government has occasionally acted to identify and hold accountable officials responsible for such violations, these measures are often seen as insufficient, and impunity remains an issue.

One case cited in the report involved a man in Stara Zagora who threatened a child with a knife and died following a police chase and an attempted arrest. The autopsy concluded the cause of death was asphyxiation. In response, two officers directly involved and two senior police officials were dismissed, illustrating both accountability and gaps in the system. Read more about this case: Suffocation Allegations in Arrest: Bulgarian Wrestling Champion's Tragic Demise

The report also notes that Bulgaria’s constitution and laws guarantee freedom of expression, including for journalists and media workers, and that the government generally respects these rights. However, legal and practical limitations remain. Corporate and political influence, a judiciary seen as partly corrupt and inefficient, and non-transparent management of media support funds all contribute to undermining media pluralism. One example highlighted is the case of journalist Yoan Zapryanov, which underscores ongoing challenges to independent reporting.

Overall, while there have been isolated responses to abuses, structural problems continue to affect the protection of human rights and media independence in Bulgaria.

