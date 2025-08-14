Bulgaria Faces Persistent Human Rights and Media Issues, U.S. State Department Says

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says
Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth
The U.S. State Department has reported that Bulgaria has seen no major shifts in its human rights landscape over the past year, according to the 2024 edition of the State of the World Human Rights Report. While some steps have been taken to address violations, systemic issues persist.
The report highlights ongoing human rights concerns, including credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, as well as cases of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. While the Bulgarian government has occasionally acted to identify and hold accountable officials responsible for such violations, these measures are often seen as insufficient, and impunity remains an issue.
One case cited in the report involved a man in Stara Zagora who threatened a child with a knife and died following a police chase and an attempted arrest. The autopsy concluded the cause of death was asphyxiation. In response, two officers directly involved and two senior police officials were dismissed, illustrating both accountability and gaps in the system. Read more about this case: Suffocation Allegations in Arrest: Bulgarian Wrestling Champion's Tragic Demise
The report also notes that Bulgaria’s constitution and laws guarantee freedom of expression, including for journalists and media workers, and that the government generally respects these rights. However, legal and practical limitations remain. Corporate and political influence, a judiciary seen as partly corrupt and inefficient, and non-transparent management of media support funds all contribute to undermining media pluralism. One example highlighted is the case of journalist Yoan Zapryanov, which underscores ongoing challenges to independent reporting.
Overall, while there have been isolated responses to abuses, structural problems continue to affect the protection of human rights and media independence in Bulgaria.
Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev stated that peace must go beyond the simple absence of war, serving as the foundation for lasting stability, security, and prosperity for both Ukraine and Europe
Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions
Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov
Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism
During a visit to Chisinau, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Moldova’s path toward European Union membership
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink