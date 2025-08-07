From Music to Mayhem: Ukrainians Deported After Warsaw Concert Clashes

Polish authorities are set to expel 63 individuals, including 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians, following riots at a Warsaw concert, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on August 12.

The unrest occurred during a performance by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh at Warsaw’s National Stadium on August 9. More than 100 attendees were detained over the weekend, with most facing potential charges for assault, trespassing, and drug possession.

The situation escalated further when a concertgoer displayed a black-and-red flag, historically linked to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). The UPA, a guerrilla faction of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists during World War II, fought for Ukrainian independence against the Soviets, Nazis, and Polish resistance. In Poland, it is mostly remembered for the Volyn massacres of 1943–44, in which tens of thousands of Poles were killed, and thousands of Ukrainians died in retaliation, leaving one of the most painful chapters in shared Ukrainian-Polish history.

Historians note that the red-and-black flag predates the UPA. Today, it is often flown in Ukraine as a symbol of resistance against Russian aggression and is displayed alongside the blue-and-yellow national flag by Ukrainian forces.

At a government meeting, Tusk explained that proceedings were opened against the 63 individuals involved in “riots, acts of aggression, and possible provocations” at the stadium. He also cautioned against attempts by Russia to stir tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv, noting that “anti-Polish gestures by Ukrainians and fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland are part of Putin’s scenario, orchestrated by foreign agents and local fools.” The prime minister’s remarks likely referenced the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska on August 15.

The flag incident triggered public outrage in Poland. Dariusz Matecki, a lawmaker from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, announced plans to file a criminal complaint, accusing the display of promoting totalitarian symbols. Later, a Ukrainian named Dmitry, who waved the flag, issued an apology via social media, insisting his action was not intended to offend anyone or promote a regime. He clarified that the concert was in Russian, and he simply wished to raise awareness of Russian aggression and the safety of Ukrainian soldiers.

Korzh, a Belarusian performer with a following in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, also faced criticism for performing in Russian and for his ambiguous stance on the war. During the concert, he called for peace in Ukraine and stronger ties between Poland and Belarus, according to TVP World.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that several of its citizens had been detained, with the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland requesting official clarification. Three Ukrainians, aged 30, 23, and 20, were reported to be in custody for alleged aggression, clashes with staff, and displaying symbols banned under Polish law. Overall, deportation proceedings are underway for 57 Ukrainians, with the embassy closely monitoring the case.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar commented on the events, expressing confusion over the Ukrainians’ attendance at a Russian-language concert amid the ongoing war. “Those who speak this language are now killing Ukrainians, waging war, and destroying Ukraine,” he said. Bodnar offered apologies to any offended parties and extended gratitude to Poles assisting Ukrainians, emphasizing that his appreciation was heartfelt and sincere.