Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand, aiming to strengthen the country’s image abroad. This initiative is outlined in the 2025 legislative program of the Council of Ministers, according to segabg.com.
The Ministry of Tourism is tasked with forming the organizational structure for the new brand in early autumn. The entity will take the form of a national fund, titled “Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow.” Governance will be provided by a supervisory board and an executive director, and the fund will maintain regional and international offices. Its main responsibility will be to develop and execute a coherent concept to showcase Bulgaria on the global stage.
Officials hope that this centralized structure will resolve the long-standing issue of fragmented and sometimes conflicting promotional efforts by various institutions and private actors. The fund will be responsible for coordinating marketing strategies and safeguarding intellectual property related to the brand. Funding will come not only from the state budget but also from public-private partnerships, sponsorships, donations, and European Union grants, ensuring a broad base for sustainable operations.
By creating “Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow,” authorities aim to project a clear, unified image of the country as a tourist destination, presenting its culture, nature, and heritage in a cohesive and internationally recognized manner.
