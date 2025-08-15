Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

Business » TOURISM | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding @Pixabay

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand, aiming to strengthen the country’s image abroad. This initiative is outlined in the 2025 legislative program of the Council of Ministers, according to segabg.com.

The Ministry of Tourism is tasked with forming the organizational structure for the new brand in early autumn. The entity will take the form of a national fund, titled “Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow.” Governance will be provided by a supervisory board and an executive director, and the fund will maintain regional and international offices. Its main responsibility will be to develop and execute a coherent concept to showcase Bulgaria on the global stage.

Officials hope that this centralized structure will resolve the long-standing issue of fragmented and sometimes conflicting promotional efforts by various institutions and private actors. The fund will be responsible for coordinating marketing strategies and safeguarding intellectual property related to the brand. Funding will come not only from the state budget but also from public-private partnerships, sponsorships, donations, and European Union grants, ensuring a broad base for sustainable operations.

By creating “Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow,” authorities aim to project a clear, unified image of the country as a tourist destination, presenting its culture, nature, and heritage in a cohesive and internationally recognized manner.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, tourism, fund

Related Articles:

Retail Markups in Bulgaria Reach Up to 70%, Small Shops Offer Slightly Lower Prices

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has highlighted notable discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices

Business | August 15, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days

Business » Tourism | August 15, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Can Bulgaria’s Canning Sector Survive? Experts Warn of Industry Collapse

The Bulgarian canning industry is facing a critical moment, with experts warning that it could be approaching its end

Business » Industry | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:03

Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Borissov-Linked Company Seeks to Acquire Gazprom Stations in Bulgaria?

According to the opposition political party "Revival", Gazprom is in the process of selling its network of gas stations in Bulgaria

Politics | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days

Business » Tourism | August 15, 2025, Friday // 13:05

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Bulgaria Poised to Attract More Tourists and Investors with Euro Accession

The adoption of the euro is seen as a significant opportunity for Bulgaria to boost both tourism and investment

Business » Tourism | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:09

Over 90% of Illegal Beach Parking Offenders on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast Are Romanian Tourists

Last week, over 100 fines were issued during inspections along the Northern Black Sea coast for improper parking, as part of a joint two-day operation ordered by the Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov

Business » Tourism | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

Giro d’Italia Will Begin in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria will host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting and tourism calendar

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria