Bulgaria Poised to Attract More Tourists and Investors with Euro Accession

The adoption of the euro is seen as a significant opportunity for Bulgaria to boost both tourism and investment, according to mayors and tourism experts, BNT reported. They argue that the country can attract more foreign visitors and investors if it acts quickly to present itself as a destination rich in historical landmarks, cultural events, and eco-friendly experiences. Currently, Bulgaria remains underrepresented internationally as a tourist destination, and officials stress that urgent, effective promotion is needed to take full advantage of eurozone membership.

Ognyan Atanasov, Mayor of Kyustendil, noted that since Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen, the number of visitors has been steadily increasing. He emphasized that now is the moment to invest in strong, strategic advertising that presents the country in the best possible light, both to tourists and potential investors. Other mayors echoed the sentiment but cautioned that marketing campaigns must be accurate and realistic. Investments in infrastructure, including road connectivity, water treatment, and healthcare, are equally critical to support the expected influx of visitors.

Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo, stressed the need for swift legislative measures to ensure Bulgaria capitalizes on the current readiness of European partners to engage fully with the country. Polina Karastoyanova, Executive Director of the National Tourism Board, added that eurozone accession creates a limited window of 6–8 months during which international attention is particularly focused on Bulgaria. She urged immediate action to leverage this period to attract tourists, investors, and broader interest in the country.

Experts agree that entering the eurozone provides a rare chance to deliver a powerful message to the world about Bulgaria as a prime tourist destination. The early effects are already visible: in the five months following Bulgaria’s Schengen accession, from January to May this year, foreign tourist arrivals increased by nearly 7% compared to the same period last year. Capitalizing on the momentum now, they argue, will set the stage for long-term growth in both tourism and investment.