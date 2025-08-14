Bulgaria Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Say No Immediate Danger

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 cases have seen a minor uptick, but the situation remains far from alarming. Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev emphasized to Nova TV that current infection rates are about ten times lower than the same period last year, meaning there is no immediate cause for concern. He noted that weekly increases alone do not present the full picture and that fluctuations are expected, given the virus’s constant evolution.

Kunchev explained that the virus continues to generate new variants, which tend to spread more readily when population immunity is low. However, these newer strains rarely cause severe illness. Most patients experience mild symptoms, seldom seek medical attention, and often recover without significant intervention.

Discussing seasonal viruses more broadly, Kunchev pointed out that the variety of circulating pathogens is substantial. In many cases, infections are mild, with patients managing symptoms at home. He stressed the importance of maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance, particularly when illness involves vomiting or diarrhea. Young children are especially vulnerable to rapid dehydration, he added.

The expert also addressed the impact of climate change on disease transmission, particularly those spread by mosquitoes. Changes in climate are likely to increase the presence of insect-borne disease vectors, making early and effective pest control measures essential.

Regarding the chikungunya virus, currently affecting parts of China, Kunchev reassured that there is no immediate risk to Bulgaria. He noted that health authorities are closely monitoring developments and awaiting information from the World Health Organization to determine whether the Chinese variant exhibits higher transmissibility or other distinct characteristics.