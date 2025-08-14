Bulgaria Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Say No Immediate Danger

Society » HEALTH | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Say No Immediate Danger @Pexels

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 cases have seen a minor uptick, but the situation remains far from alarming. Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev emphasized to Nova TV that current infection rates are about ten times lower than the same period last year, meaning there is no immediate cause for concern. He noted that weekly increases alone do not present the full picture and that fluctuations are expected, given the virus’s constant evolution.

Kunchev explained that the virus continues to generate new variants, which tend to spread more readily when population immunity is low. However, these newer strains rarely cause severe illness. Most patients experience mild symptoms, seldom seek medical attention, and often recover without significant intervention.

Discussing seasonal viruses more broadly, Kunchev pointed out that the variety of circulating pathogens is substantial. In many cases, infections are mild, with patients managing symptoms at home. He stressed the importance of maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance, particularly when illness involves vomiting or diarrhea. Young children are especially vulnerable to rapid dehydration, he added.

The expert also addressed the impact of climate change on disease transmission, particularly those spread by mosquitoes. Changes in climate are likely to increase the presence of insect-borne disease vectors, making early and effective pest control measures essential.

Regarding the chikungunya virus, currently affecting parts of China, Kunchev reassured that there is no immediate risk to Bulgaria. He noted that health authorities are closely monitoring developments and awaiting information from the World Health Organization to determine whether the Chinese variant exhibits higher transmissibility or other distinct characteristics.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, chikungunya

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says

Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Survey Shows Stable Backing for the Euro in Bulgaria, Persistent Gaps in Public Knowledge

Between July 8 and 22, Alpha Research conducted the third consecutive national survey as part of ongoing monitoring of public opinion on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Euro Coins Unveiled: Heritage and History Highlighted

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently gave the public a first glimpse of Bulgaria’s euro coins through a social media post

World » EU | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:49

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on August 14th with Afternoon Clouds in the South and West

On Thursday, August 14, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

New Mobile App Tracks Maximum Medicine Prices Ahead of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement, has unveiled the new mobile application "MedicinePrice", giving citizens access to up-to-date information on the maximum regulated prices

Society » Health | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:49

COVID-19 Infections Climb in Bulgaria; True Numbers Likely Much Higher

In Bulgaria, there has been a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections in recent days

Society » Health | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros

Society » Health | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

Young Doctors in Bulgaria Protest Again, Demanding Fair Pay and Respect for the Healthcare Profession

In the center of Sofia, young doctors gathered once more to voice their frustration over what they describe as years of disregard for the healthcare workforce

Society » Health | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15

Bulgarian Pharmacists Warn of Chaos Without Support for Euro Transition

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are raising concerns over the sector's preparedness for the dual currency labeling system

Society » Health | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria