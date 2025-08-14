Theatre Night Returns to Bulgaria on November 15 with a Star-Studded Lineup

The 13th edition of the Theatre Night in Bulgaria is set for November 15, 2025, continuing a long-standing European tradition that celebrates theatre across the continent. This annual initiative, held every third Saturday of November, brings together hundreds of cultural events in a single evening, with Bulgaria’s edition embracing the theme “The Night Life of Theater.” Organizers describe the event as a romantic return to the essence of the Night—a brief, immersive adventure into a magical and compelling world where theatre takes center stage.

This year, the initiative once again features a distinguished lineup of Bulgarian artists serving as ambassadors. Among them are playwright Alexander Sekulov; actors Vladimir Penev, Julian Vergov, Darin Angelov, Hristo Petkov, Konstantin Elenkov, and Martin Dimitrov; actresses Teodora Duhovnikova, Vessela Babinova, Luiza Grigorova-Makariev, and Boryana Bratoeva; dancers including prima ballerina Marta Petkova and premier soloist Nikola Hadzhitanev; and Ivana Krumova. They will participate in the traditional Live studio events and in the iconic photography project “Night Characters,” capturing the essence of the Night in evocative black-and-white images.

The visual storytelling this year extends to a noir video series, created by director Iliya Stoyanov and cinematographer Petar Raizhekov. Set in the central Sofia bar The Scene, the series portrays characters in the mysterious, transformative light of night. As Stoyanov explains, the noir approach reflects the Night’s spirit: “In the night noir, the characters are not what they seem. With this series, we want to reveal the faces that remain hidden from the world - faces that only the Night can see.” Some teasers from the series have already been shared on social media and online platforms, generating anticipation.

Over the past 12 editions in Bulgaria, more than 600,000 viewers have experienced theatrical art through this initiative, making it one of the country’s largest theater projects. The Theatre Night is included in the Sofia Municipality’s 2025 Calendar of Cultural Events and benefits from the creative support of the production company SHOOT.

The concept of the Theatre Night originated with French theatre director and drama teacher Eleonora Rossi, who designed the framework “LA NUITÉE - THE INTERCULTURAL NIGHT OF EUROPEAN THEATER.” This laid the foundation for the broader European Night of Theatre, an international initiative uniting theatre companies from across Europe. Its purpose is to present an innovative interpretation of theatre, foster audience engagement, and highlight the diversity of theatrical expression. The project also emphasizes the exchange of ideas and experiences across countries, strengthens networks within the creative industries, and aims to attract audiences of all ages, celebrating theatre as a unifying cultural force.