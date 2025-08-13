Greece Fires Force Tourist Evacuations

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist
Bulgaria's climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev
Across Greece, wildfires continue to pose a serious threat, with the Civil Protection warning of a complicated and dangerous situation. Dozens of fires remain active, forcing authorities to evacuate tourists and residents in several areas during the night.
On Chios, tourists were moved from the beaches to safer parts of the island by coast guard boats as fires destroyed homes, villas, and a hotel. Even patients from a local hospital had to be evacuated. Firefighters deliberately guided the fire toward the forest to prevent it from spreading further into populated areas.
In the Achaea region of the Peloponnese, fires have caused extensive damage, affecting houses, vehicles, small family-run hotels, and the commercial zones of Patras. The Patras-Pyrgos road remains closed, while over 200 firefighters continue operations in three separate areas. Air support from helicopters and airplanes is assisting the ground crews. Twenty-five villages, many of them popular with tourists, have been evacuated as the flames advance.
Smoke has blanketed the island of Zakynthos, where two clinics were evacuated and the local hospital remains on high alert. Numerous residents are suffering from respiratory problems caused by the smoke, and firefighting teams are struggling to contain the fires under challenging conditions.
In Preveza, northwestern Greece, a large-scale wildfire is being tackled by 170 firefighters with 70 water trucks, as volunteers also assist in containment efforts. Strong winds continue to fuel the fires, complicating efforts to control them.
Authorities have highlighted that regions including the Peloponnese, Halkidiki, and the Aegean islands remain at high risk today, with continued vigilance necessary to protect both residents and visitors.
