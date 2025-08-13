Bulgaria: Lovech and Kostinbrod Face Water Shortages Amid Drought and Aging Infrastructure

A water supply regime is being implemented in parts of Bulgaria's Lovech starting today due to continued drought and reduced water flow. The restrictions will affect only the northern industrial area, specifically along "Osvobozhdenie" and "Miziya" boulevards, as well as the vicinity of the "Sever" railway station. According to Danail Sabevski, executive director of the Water and Sanitation Company, water will be cut off nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Sabevski emphasized that the shutdown occurs during hours when production activity is minimal, so industrial operations should not be significantly impacted. At present, residential neighborhoods are not included in the water regime. The current flow rate from the "Cherni Osam" water supply group, which also serves Pleven and Troyan, stands at 351 liters per second. He added that a threshold of 350 liters per second triggers a discussion of restrictions, and if drought conditions persist, nighttime regimes could become necessary within days, depending largely on weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Kostinbrod region continues to face chronic water shortages, particularly in villages affected by recent summer fires. Many settlements rely on water networks installed in the early 1960s, with old Eternit pipes prone to defects and high losses. Margarita Georgieva, a resident of Bogyovtsi, explained that maintenance is challenging and the system cannot operate at full capacity without risking pipe bursts. Daily water shortages are common in hamlets like Belidiye Han, which depend on the spring in nearby Bezden, a source that also serves the municipal landfill.

Georgieva noted that the ongoing drought only worsens the situation, compounded by the expansion of the local industrial zone. Planned photovoltaic power projects in the municipality, located in the NATURA 2000 protected area, are expected to increase temperatures locally and raise fire risks. She stressed that residents of small villages should not be treated as “second-class” citizens, highlighting that these communities face the same essential challenges as urban areas, despite their smaller size.