What’s Driving Inflation in Bulgaria Right Now?
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified insufficient labor supply and robust private consumption as the primary drivers of inflation in the country
Romania is currently grappling with a surge in inflation, reaching levels not seen in recent years. Official statistics for July indicate that annual inflation climbed to 7.8%, up sharply from 5.7% in June. The steepest rise has been observed in the price of fresh fruit, which is now nearly 40% higher than last year.
According to Julia Bakhovski, a journalist and blogger based in Bucharest, the situation reflects a serious economic crisis. She attributes the surge in prices to several intertwined factors, including recent increases in VAT and excise duties, the liberalization of the energy market, and adverse weather conditions. VAT has been raised from 19% to 21%, and for certain food products from 5% to 11%, directly impacting households, particularly through higher fuel and food costs. Bakhovski also noted that additional tax measures are expected soon, though the second package initially planned for August may be postponed.
The challenges extend beyond economics. Romania’s political landscape is fraught with tension, with a grand coalition of four parties struggling to maintain cohesion. Bakhovski warns that while this government is expected to remain in power until the end of next year, forecasts are far from optimistic. Even the governor of the National Bank has indicated that inflation could peak between 9.5% and 10% in September.
Citizens are not the only ones affected. The reforms in discussion are anticipated to touch both the public sector and private business. Investigative journalism has uncovered entrenched corruption and privileges within state institutions, while companies are contending with significantly higher operating costs. The combination of these pressures underscores the precariousness of Romania’s current economic situation and the broader strain on societal stability.
Source: Nova TV
