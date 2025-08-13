Balkans, Spain, and France Battle Blazes as Temperatures Soar Above 40°C

Wildfires continue to sweep across the Balkans and parts of Europe as millions endure record-breaking summer heat, Ekathimerini reports. In several regions, temperatures have exceeded 40°C, adding to the strain.

According to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe has been warming faster than any other continent - twice the global average since the 1980s. Last year marked the hottest year ever recorded in both Europe and worldwide. Experts warn that climate change is amplifying the frequency and severity of heatwaves and droughts, leaving much of Europe increasingly susceptible to wildfires. The burning of fossil fuels such as oil, petrol, and coal continues to drive the release of greenhouse gases, a key factor in global warming.

Turkey: Evacuations and hospitalisations

In northwestern Turkey, a major forest fire that began in Canakkale province has been largely contained, the forestry minister announced. Initially ignited on farmland, the blaze - fueled by strong winds - spread to forested areas and a residential district, forcing the evacuation of 2,000 residents, some by sea. Seventy-seven people were treated for smoke inhalation. Authorities are also tackling two separate forest fires in Manisa and Izmir provinces.

Greece: Fires threaten major city and islands

Greece is battling seven large wildfires, mainly in the west, which have destroyed property and forced multiple evacuations. Flames have reached the outskirts of Patras, the country’s third-largest city, threatening an industrial zone. On Zakynthos and Kefalonia, high winds are hindering firefighting, with authorities on standby to evacuate tourists if necessary. Other fires remain active in western mainland regions and on Chios island. The civil protection service issued more than 20 evacuation alerts via mobile phone on Tuesday alone.

Britain: Another heatwave incoming

The UK is bracing for temperatures of up to 34°C, particularly in southern England, including London. Forecasters predict a heatwave - defined as at least three consecutive days above 25°C nationwide, or 28°C in London and nearby areas - lasting through midweek.

Spain and Portugal: Fatalities and mass evacuations

Near Madrid, a blaze that erupted Monday night has been brought under control, but not before claiming the life of a man with burns covering 98% of his body. Fires are also active in Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Galicia, with almost 1,000 soldiers deployed to assist. Thousands have been evacuated, including beachgoers in southern Spain, though some have since returned. In Portugal, more than 700 firefighters are battling a large fire in Trancoso, 350 km northeast of Lisbon, along with smaller blazes further north.

France: Red alert for extreme heat

Southern France remains under its highest heat warning, with temperatures topping 40°C for the second consecutive day. The heatwave is expected to spread northeast, reaching the Paris region. Some local councils have opened public swimming pools free of charge. Large parts of central and southern France are on high wildfire alert, following a deadly blaze last week in the Aude region. While authorities say that fire is contained, they warn it could take weeks to fully extinguish, with hot spots likely to reignite.