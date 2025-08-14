Bulgaria Faces 18th Day of Fierce Firefighting in Pirin Mountains

Firefighting operations in Bulgaria's Pirin mountain continue for yet another day, with crews battling to contain a blaze that has already reached the boundaries of the national park and damaged between 10 and 15 acres of protected territory. Environmental experts warn that the loss to biodiversity could be irreversible.

The situation remains difficult and highly dynamic. The fire is burning in mountainous, hard-to-access areas, where dozens of forest rangers, military firefighters, and trained volunteers are working on the ground. Conditions are challenging, with the terrain adding to the complexity of the operation.

Aerial assistance is expected today to support the teams in their efforts. Yesterday afternoon, strong winds transformed the fire from a ground-level blaze into a crown fire, producing thick smoke that forced an emergency evacuation of personnel from the affected area.

At present, the fire has returned to a low-intensity state and is not expected to spread further. According to initial assessments, the burned area within the park covers 10 to 15 acres. “No new areas in Pirin National Park have been affected beyond what was damaged yesterday. The scale of the loss is immeasurable. Behind us is an apocalyptic scene, a disaster we have been fighting for 18 days. The people here have not seen fires like this in recent years,” said Pirin National Park Director Rosen Banenski.

Authorities stress that volunteer participation will remain restricted to individuals who are adequately prepared, properly equipped, and have undergone training for such high-risk rescue work. Untrained or ill-equipped volunteers will not be admitted to the operation.

Efforts to put out the blaze above the village of Ilindentsi are ongoing after the fire reignited in the area. For safety reasons, ground crews have been withdrawn, said Valentin Vassilev, head of the Blagoevgrad fire department.

Meanwhile, the fire near the village of Skala in Sungurlare Municipality has been contained, and the state of emergency in three villages in Sredets Municipality has been lifted.

According to Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, more than 1,000 fires have been recorded nationwide over the past week, with over 330 confirmed cases of arson - some caused by negligence, others set intentionally.

Separately, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow heat warning for ten districts today: Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana, and Vidin.