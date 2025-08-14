New Mobile App Tracks Maximum Medicine Prices Ahead of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement, has unveiled the new mobile application "MedicinePrice", giving citizens access to up-to-date information on the maximum regulated prices of medicines in Bulgaria, displayed in both Bulgarian leva and euros. The tool, presented at a press briefing, aims to ensure transparency in drug pricing ahead of the country’s planned eurozone entry on January 1, 2026.

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov stressed that the app is free to use and reassured the public that the introduction of the euro will not cause medicine prices to rise. All conversions will follow the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro, with prices shown in both currencies. He also underlined that regulators will be monitoring closely to prevent speculation or price manipulation through improper rounding.

Economist Maria Vasileva, a member of the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, explained that as of August 8, 2025, the public registers maintained by the council have been updated to display all medicine prices in euros alongside leva. She demonstrated how the app presents each price component, from the manufacturer’s price through VAT and wholesale mark-ups, to the maximum retail price, in both currencies. She stressed that this change is purely a currency conversion and will not alter the state-regulated price caps already in place.

The MedicinePrice application, available on Google Play and Apple Store, draws on real-time official data and allows searches by trade name, international non-proprietary name, or, for products on the positive drug list, by scanning the packaging barcode with a mobile phone camera. Users can check whether a medicine requires a prescription, whether it is covered by the National Health Insurance Fund for home treatment, and view alternative medicines with the same active substance.

Vasileva clarified that the listed figures represent marginal, maximum allowable prices. The actual retail price in a pharmacy may be lower, depending on supply chain agreements, market factors, or discounts, but cannot exceed the regulated maximum. While the app does not indicate product availability in pharmacies, it provides the official upper price limit, acting as a safeguard against unjustified increases during the transition to the euro.