New Mobile App Tracks Maximum Medicine Prices Ahead of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

Society » HEALTH | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:49
Bulgaria: New Mobile App Tracks Maximum Medicine Prices Ahead of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement, has unveiled the new mobile application "MedicinePrice", giving citizens access to up-to-date information on the maximum regulated prices of medicines in Bulgaria, displayed in both Bulgarian leva and euros. The tool, presented at a press briefing, aims to ensure transparency in drug pricing ahead of the country’s planned eurozone entry on January 1, 2026.

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov stressed that the app is free to use and reassured the public that the introduction of the euro will not cause medicine prices to rise. All conversions will follow the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro, with prices shown in both currencies. He also underlined that regulators will be monitoring closely to prevent speculation or price manipulation through improper rounding.

Economist Maria Vasileva, a member of the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, explained that as of August 8, 2025, the public registers maintained by the council have been updated to display all medicine prices in euros alongside leva. She demonstrated how the app presents each price component, from the manufacturer’s price through VAT and wholesale mark-ups, to the maximum retail price, in both currencies. She stressed that this change is purely a currency conversion and will not alter the state-regulated price caps already in place.

The MedicinePrice application, available on Google Play and Apple Store, draws on real-time official data and allows searches by trade name, international non-proprietary name, or, for products on the positive drug list, by scanning the packaging barcode with a mobile phone camera. Users can check whether a medicine requires a prescription, whether it is covered by the National Health Insurance Fund for home treatment, and view alternative medicines with the same active substance.

Vasileva clarified that the listed figures represent marginal, maximum allowable prices. The actual retail price in a pharmacy may be lower, depending on supply chain agreements, market factors, or discounts, but cannot exceed the regulated maximum. While the app does not indicate product availability in pharmacies, it provides the official upper price limit, acting as a safeguard against unjustified increases during the transition to the euro.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, Bulgaria, medicines

Related Articles:

Survey Shows Stable Backing for the Euro in Bulgaria, Persistent Gaps in Public Knowledge

Between July 8 and 22, Alpha Research conducted the third consecutive national survey as part of ongoing monitoring of public opinion on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on August 14th with Afternoon Clouds in the South and West

On Thursday, August 14, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Russia Pushes for Varna Consulate, Bulgaria Clarifies: 'No Building, No Opening'

Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna

Politics » Diplomacy | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Say No Immediate Danger

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 cases have seen a minor uptick, but the situation remains far from alarming

Society » Health | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

COVID-19 Infections Climb in Bulgaria; True Numbers Likely Much Higher

In Bulgaria, there has been a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections in recent days

Society » Health | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros

Society » Health | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

Young Doctors in Bulgaria Protest Again, Demanding Fair Pay and Respect for the Healthcare Profession

In the center of Sofia, young doctors gathered once more to voice their frustration over what they describe as years of disregard for the healthcare workforce

Society » Health | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15

Bulgarian Pharmacists Warn of Chaos Without Support for Euro Transition

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are raising concerns over the sector's preparedness for the dual currency labeling system

Society » Health | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria