Bulgaria Could Field 12 Firefighting Helicopters if ‘Cougars’ Are Repaired, Says Interior Minister

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reported that Bulgaria is currently battling more than a thousand fires this week, most of which have been quickly contained by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. Two locations remain problematic - one near Sungurlare and another in Pirin, where the blaze has entered the national park and continues to smolder. Efforts are concentrated mainly on Sungurlare, while operations in Pirin involve two Cougar helicopters from the Air Force. Additional aerial support includes all three Swedish firefighting aircraft, helicopters, and one American helicopter from the Novo Selo base.

Mitov stated that over 330 of the fires are linked to arson, with cases split roughly evenly between intentional and negligent causes. Some perpetrators have already been identified. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution, noting that in the current dry and windy conditions, fires spread rapidly and are difficult to contain. He also pointed out that wildfires are not limited to Bulgaria, citing ongoing incidents in Greece, Spain, Portugal, and France, and warning that hotter, drier summers are making such events more frequent.

On the subject of firefighting resources, Mitov said procurement procedures have been completed and contracts signed, though one order is currently under appeal. Discussions are ongoing about maximizing the use of available aerial firefighting assets. The Ministry of Defense has several Cougar helicopters equipped with “bambitas” (external firefighting devices). If all Cougars awaiting repair are restored, Bulgaria could field a fleet of 12 firefighting helicopters. Mitov stressed the need to repair these aircraft urgently and to train crews, a process that could be completed in three to four months. Joint training between the Interior and Defense ministries is planned, and proposals for optimal use of existing infrastructure will be submitted to the National Assembly.

Mitov added that after repairs and crew training, the government could then consider purchasing additional aircraft. He emphasized the need to decide on positioning and deployment after a full analysis, alongside efforts to increase the number of trained pilots and crews.

Commenting on recent searches of arms export companies in Sofia and other parts of the country, Mitov confirmed that the Ministry of Interior is assisting the National Investigation Service. These actions are in response to a request for legal assistance from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He said further details can only be provided by the investigating authorities.

Regarding the military drone that washed ashore in Sozopol, Mitov noted it is still unclear whether it is of Russian or Ukrainian origin. The drone was apparently carried by currents in the Black Sea. Police cordoned off the area, and the military secured the device.