Bulgaria Could Field 12 Firefighting Helicopters if ‘Cougars’ Are Repaired, Says Interior Minister

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Could Field 12 Firefighting Helicopters if ‘Cougars’ Are Repaired, Says Interior Minister

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reported that Bulgaria is currently battling more than a thousand fires this week, most of which have been quickly contained by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. Two locations remain problematic - one near Sungurlare and another in Pirin, where the blaze has entered the national park and continues to smolder. Efforts are concentrated mainly on Sungurlare, while operations in Pirin involve two Cougar helicopters from the Air Force. Additional aerial support includes all three Swedish firefighting aircraft, helicopters, and one American helicopter from the Novo Selo base.

Mitov stated that over 330 of the fires are linked to arson, with cases split roughly evenly between intentional and negligent causes. Some perpetrators have already been identified. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution, noting that in the current dry and windy conditions, fires spread rapidly and are difficult to contain. He also pointed out that wildfires are not limited to Bulgaria, citing ongoing incidents in Greece, Spain, Portugal, and France, and warning that hotter, drier summers are making such events more frequent.

On the subject of firefighting resources, Mitov said procurement procedures have been completed and contracts signed, though one order is currently under appeal. Discussions are ongoing about maximizing the use of available aerial firefighting assets. The Ministry of Defense has several Cougar helicopters equipped with “bambitas” (external firefighting devices). If all Cougars awaiting repair are restored, Bulgaria could field a fleet of 12 firefighting helicopters. Mitov stressed the need to repair these aircraft urgently and to train crews, a process that could be completed in three to four months. Joint training between the Interior and Defense ministries is planned, and proposals for optimal use of existing infrastructure will be submitted to the National Assembly.

Mitov added that after repairs and crew training, the government could then consider purchasing additional aircraft. He emphasized the need to decide on positioning and deployment after a full analysis, alongside efforts to increase the number of trained pilots and crews.

Commenting on recent searches of arms export companies in Sofia and other parts of the country, Mitov confirmed that the Ministry of Interior is assisting the National Investigation Service. These actions are in response to a request for legal assistance from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He said further details can only be provided by the investigating authorities.

Regarding the military drone that washed ashore in Sozopol, Mitov noted it is still unclear whether it is of Russian or Ukrainian origin. The drone was apparently carried by currents in the Black Sea. Police cordoned off the area, and the military secured the device.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Cougar helicopters

Related Articles:

Survey Shows Stable Backing for the Euro in Bulgaria, Persistent Gaps in Public Knowledge

Between July 8 and 22, Alpha Research conducted the third consecutive national survey as part of ongoing monitoring of public opinion on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on August 14th with Afternoon Clouds in the South and West

On Thursday, August 14, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Russia Pushes for Varna Consulate, Bulgaria Clarifies: 'No Building, No Opening'

Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna

Politics » Diplomacy | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17

Bulgaria Faces 18th Day of Fierce Firefighting in Pirin Mountains

Firefighting operations in Bulgaria's Pirin mountain continue for yet another day

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 08:50

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Struggles to Equip Every Settlement with Fire Departments Amid Rising Wildfires

Bulgaria currently lacks the capacity to establish a fire department in every settlement

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06

Water Restrictions Tighten as Heat Grips Bulgaria

In the midst of the summer heat, water shortages remain a serious problem in parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31

Yellow Code Heat Alert Issued for 12 Bulgarian Regions

A yellow code warning for high temperatures is in force today for 12 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria