Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 32°C and 37°C, with the capital Sofia expected to see highs of around 33°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be clear and sunny, with a moderate easterly breeze. Maximum temperatures in coastal areas will be between 27°C and 29°C, while the sea water will remain warm at about 27°C.

In the mountains, the morning will bring sunshine, while the afternoon is expected to see some cloud build-up, though no precipitation is forecast. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast. Daytime highs will reach approximately 28°C at 1,200 meters and around 19°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

