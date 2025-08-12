Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

A political controversy has erupted in Hungary following the publication of photographs by independent MP Ákos Hadházy showing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unfinished estate in Hatvanpuszta. The images, shared on social media and picked up by Hungarian outlets including HVG, depict features such as a palm garden and a private zoo. Gergely Gulyás, the minister overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office, has insisted the site is merely an “estate,” while Orban himself describes it as his father’s still-incomplete farm.

Hadházy released both recent and older photographs of the property, some reportedly taken by a former worker who quit after a short stint, citing disillusionment. According to the MP, strict measures are enforced on the premises, and workers are allegedly barred from carrying phones and threatened upon entry. He noted that the grounds include unusual luxuries, such as heating cables installed beneath paving stones to prevent snow accumulation, an underground brick-lined corridor linking buildings, and extensive landscaped features.

Over the weekend, Hadházy organised a public “tour” of the site, drawing thousands of visitors eager to peer into the fenced-off territory. From vantage points outside, participants could glimpse parts of what the MP claims is a chateau-like residence rather than a farm. Descriptions include a library, promenade, chapel, solar power plant, fountains, underground garage, pond, and a variety of exotic animals — including zebras, antelopes, and buffaloes, recalling scenes from former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych’s opulent estate in 2014. Reports suggest even heavy security and embankments could not keep the animals entirely hidden from public view. The construction has also reportedly led to the demolition of classical architectural structures.

Despite official claims that the site belongs to Orban’s father, documents indicate an energy certificate was issued for a residential building on the property. Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party and a key challenger in upcoming elections, has pledged that if elected, the State Audit Office will investigate the assets of government figures and their families over the past two decades, including the Hatvanpuszta estate. He said the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office would have the authority to gather records from relevant authorities, heritage bodies, investors, and construction workers involved in the project.

The estate controversy comes amid a period of public unrest in Hungary. In recent months, protests have erupted against government measures, including a law banning LGBT Pride events and amendments to the Fundamental Law restricting LGBT rights, changes opposed by all opposition parties. Demonstrations have also targeted a bill on “public life transparency,” which empowers the Sovereignty Protection Office to blacklist organisations receiving foreign funding, including EU grants, if deemed a threat to national sovereignty.