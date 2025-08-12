Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

World » EU | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

A political controversy has erupted in Hungary following the publication of photographs by independent MP Ákos Hadházy showing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unfinished estate in Hatvanpuszta. The images, shared on social media and picked up by Hungarian outlets including HVG, depict features such as a palm garden and a private zoo. Gergely Gulyás, the minister overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office, has insisted the site is merely an “estate,” while Orban himself describes it as his father’s still-incomplete farm.

Hadházy released both recent and older photographs of the property, some reportedly taken by a former worker who quit after a short stint, citing disillusionment. According to the MP, strict measures are enforced on the premises, and workers are allegedly barred from carrying phones and threatened upon entry. He noted that the grounds include unusual luxuries, such as heating cables installed beneath paving stones to prevent snow accumulation, an underground brick-lined corridor linking buildings, and extensive landscaped features.

Over the weekend, Hadházy organised a public “tour” of the site, drawing thousands of visitors eager to peer into the fenced-off territory. From vantage points outside, participants could glimpse parts of what the MP claims is a chateau-like residence rather than a farm. Descriptions include a library, promenade, chapel, solar power plant, fountains, underground garage, pond, and a variety of exotic animals — including zebras, antelopes, and buffaloes, recalling scenes from former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych’s opulent estate in 2014. Reports suggest even heavy security and embankments could not keep the animals entirely hidden from public view. The construction has also reportedly led to the demolition of classical architectural structures.

Despite official claims that the site belongs to Orban’s father, documents indicate an energy certificate was issued for a residential building on the property. Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party and a key challenger in upcoming elections, has pledged that if elected, the State Audit Office will investigate the assets of government figures and their families over the past two decades, including the Hatvanpuszta estate. He said the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office would have the authority to gather records from relevant authorities, heritage bodies, investors, and construction workers involved in the project.

The estate controversy comes amid a period of public unrest in Hungary. In recent months, protests have erupted against government measures, including a law banning LGBT Pride events and amendments to the Fundamental Law restricting LGBT rights, changes opposed by all opposition parties. Demonstrations have also targeted a bill on “public life transparency,” which empowers the Sovereignty Protection Office to blacklist organisations receiving foreign funding, including EU grants, if deemed a threat to national sovereignty.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Orban, controversy

Related Articles:

Orban Demands EU Sanctions After Death of Ethnic Hungarian in Ukraine Sparks Diplomatic Rift

|

100,000 Hungarians In Open Defiance of Orban, Budapest Pride Marks Historic Rally

|

Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

|

Former President: Orban at the Core of Anti-Bulgarian Campaigns in the Balkans

|

Hungary's Orban: '95% Say No to Ukraine in the EU!'

|

Orban Sides With North Macedonia? Bulgaria's Borissov Points to Opposition Party as Reason Behind Hungary’s Shift

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Romania Faces Sharp Inflation Spike, Could Reach 10% by September

Romania is currently grappling with a surge in inflation, reaching levels not seen in recent years

World » EU | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

Bulgarian Party to EU: Current Anti-Corruption Leadership Vote Fails to Guarantee Independence

The Bulgarian “We Continue the Change” (WCC) party has addressed a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:39

Less Than One Month Left to Apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 - Don’t Miss Your Chance

Less than a month remains to apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025, making now the crucial time for interested journalists, designers, technologists, and creatives to submit their applications or recommend the opportunity to others

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 15:06

EU Raises Alarm Over Possible Russian Gas Imports Through Bulgaria and Turkey

The European Union is increasingly concerned that a significant portion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) entering Bulgaria via Turkey may in fact originate from Russia

World » EU | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

EU Blinks First? Brussels Freezes $100 Billion Tariffs After Trump Trade Twist

The European Union has announced it is suspending its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, following a political agreement reached with Washington in late July

World » EU | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria