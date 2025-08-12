In Bulgaria, authorities have launched searches targeting arms dealers suspected of violating international sanctions by selling weapons to Russia. The investigations come at the request of the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, as reported by sources close to BNT.

The National Investigation Service has raided the offices of SAGE CONSULTANTS AD, one of Bulgaria’s largest arms trading companies. Owned by businessmen Gancho Hristov and Hristo Hristov, the company is alleged to have bypassed sanctions imposed on Russia. Public information about the company’s owners is limited, though Hristo Hristov gained attention in 2019 after purchasing a luxury property in Beverly Hills for .6 million.

This special operation involves a broad team of investigators from the National Investigation Service, the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate, and the General Directorate for Gendarmerie, Special Operations, and Combating Terrorism (GDZSOBT). Searches and seizures are underway both in Sofia and other parts of the country.

The activities are conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office and respond to a formal request for legal assistance from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). The request concerns an investigation into corruption crimes in Ukraine related to arms trading at inflated prices.

Numerous officers from the National Police Service, the General Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and the Fight against Terrorism (GDCP), and GDZSOBT are participating in the raids. The probe focuses on the possible circumvention of sanctions and illegal weapon sales to Russia, as well as the alleged price inflation of specialized equipment destined for Ukraine.

According to reports from the newspaper "24 Chasa," SAGE CONSULTANTS AD is at the center of the investigation due to suspicions of selling arms to Russia despite the sanctions, while also charging excessive prices for deliveries to Ukraine.

The case has drawn significant public attention, partly because of Hristo Hristov’s high-profile purchase of a Beverly Hills mansion for .6 million several years ago. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search residences and company offices.