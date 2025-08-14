Bulgaria: Military Drone Found and Neutralized on Sozopol Beach

Early this morning, a military drone was found on Harmani beach in Sozopol, Bulgaria, stirring curiosity as there has been no official explanation about how it ended up there. Citizens spotted the object near the shoreline around 8:00 a.m. and reported it immediately.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the affected section of the beach to ensure safety and prevent public access. Shortly after, a team of naval sappers from the Bulgarian Navy took over the situation to assess and neutralize the threat.

Around 11:30 a.m., the drone was safely destroyed through a controlled military explosion. Initial reports suggest the drone was likely only the airframe, without any explosives on board. Thankfully, no injuries or property damage occurred during the incident.

The area remains restricted as authorities continue to investigate the drone's origin and flight path. Unofficial sources speculate that the drone might be a Russian Orlan-10 model, but this has not been confirmed.