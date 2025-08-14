Bulgaria: Military Drone Found and Neutralized on Sozopol Beach

Politics » DEFENSE | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Military Drone Found and Neutralized on Sozopol Beach @Ministry of Defense

Early this morning, a military drone was found on Harmani beach in Sozopol, Bulgaria, stirring curiosity as there has been no official explanation about how it ended up there. Citizens spotted the object near the shoreline around 8:00 a.m. and reported it immediately.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the affected section of the beach to ensure safety and prevent public access. Shortly after, a team of naval sappers from the Bulgarian Navy took over the situation to assess and neutralize the threat.

Around 11:30 a.m., the drone was safely destroyed through a controlled military explosion. Initial reports suggest the drone was likely only the airframe, without any explosives on board. Thankfully, no injuries or property damage occurred during the incident.

The area remains restricted as authorities continue to investigate the drone's origin and flight path. Unofficial sources speculate that the drone might be a Russian Orlan-10 model, but this has not been confirmed.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sozopol, Bulgaria, drone

Related Articles:

Survey Shows Stable Backing for the Euro in Bulgaria, Persistent Gaps in Public Knowledge

Between July 8 and 22, Alpha Research conducted the third consecutive national survey as part of ongoing monitoring of public opinion on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on August 14th with Afternoon Clouds in the South and West

On Thursday, August 14, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Russia Pushes for Varna Consulate, Bulgaria Clarifies: 'No Building, No Opening'

Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna

Politics » Diplomacy | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Massive Military Convoy Crosses Bulgaria

From today until Thursday, Bulgaria will see the movement of NATO troops and military equipment across its territory

Politics » Defense | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:30

Uncertainty Surrounds Arrival of Remaining F-16 Jets in Bulgaria

There is currently no fixed timetable for the delivery of the remaining F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2025, Friday // 18:01

VMZ-Sopot and Rheinmetall to Jointly Produce NATO 155 mm Shells in Bulgaria

VMZ-Sopot, Bulgaria’s state-owned arms manufacturer, is set to partner with Rheinmetall

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2025, Friday // 12:50

Bulgarian Troops Depart for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A Bulgarian military contingent is departing to take part in NATO's Stabilization Force operation in Kosov

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria’s First 'Stryker' Armored Vehicles Enter Production Ahead of 61st Brigade Deployment

The production of Bulgaria’s first "Stryker" armored combat vehicles for the Land Forces is underway and progressing according to the planned timeline

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:05

Tennessee National Guard and Bulgarian Army Conclude Planned Helicopter Training

The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have wrapped up a three-day training mission aimed at strengthening Bulgaria’s ability to use its military helicopters in civilian operations, such as firefighting and medical evacuation.

Politics » Defense | August 1, 2025, Friday // 09:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria