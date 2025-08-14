Bulgaria Struggles to Equip Every Settlement with Fire Departments Amid Rising Wildfires

Bulgaria currently lacks the capacity to establish a fire department in every settlement, confirmed Alexander Dzhartov, director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" (GDPBZN), during an interview with Nova TV. He was responding to questions about the absence of a fire department in Sungurlare, which recently experienced a wildfire for the second time this year.

Dzhartov emphasized that large-scale wildfires pose a significant challenge not only for Bulgaria but for all countries, underlining the necessity for substantial investments in fire response capabilities. He highlighted that relying solely on aircraft for firefighting is insufficient; an effective approach requires a coordinated effort between ground teams and aerial resources.

The director also noted that the deployment of firefighting aircraft is strategically analyzed to prioritize areas with the greatest need.

In the past 24 hours alone, 159 new fires were reported, with the overall number of fires remaining stable without signs of decline. To improve response times, additional personnel have been placed on duty, and fire crews are strategically positioned at critical locations. Patrol teams in vehicles are actively working to quickly detect and contain fires.

Over the last day, fire crews responded to 214 emergency calls, with no casualties or injuries reported from the fires, according to the fire department’s latest update.