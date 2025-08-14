Over 90% of Illegal Beach Parking Offenders on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast Are Romanian Tourists

Last week, over 100 fines were issued during inspections along the Northern Black Sea coast for improper parking, as part of a joint two-day operation ordered by the Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, BGNES reported. The campaign, held on August 6 and 7, involved both Bulgarian and Romanian authorities working to prevent violations that harm the environment, specifically targeting cars and caravans parked in violation of Bulgarian laws.

More than 90 percent of the offenders were Romanian tourists, according to Eng. Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Black Sea Basin Directorate (BBDHR) in Varna. He pointed out that a common cause for the infractions is tourists’ lack of information, unfamiliarity with the law, and language barriers. Additionally, signs placed by the Ministry of Environment and Water to warn visitors are frequently removed, reducing the effectiveness of these warnings.

Damaging the sand dunes within protected zones is a criminal offense under Bulgarian law, punishable by up to three years in prison. While no custodial sentences have been handed down yet, fines can reach up to 2,500 leva (1,278 euros).

In parallel, inspectors from the basin directorate checked local drinking establishments near the beach for illegal water extraction and unauthorized wastewater discharge into the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Environment and Water announced that these inspections will continue throughout the summer and from next year will be conducted annually between May 1 and September 30, aiming to better protect the coastal environment.