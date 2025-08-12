EU Unites Behind Ukraine Support as Trump-Putin Summit Approaches, Hungary Stands Aside

The European Union, joined by the United States and other aligned partners, affirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine politically, financially, economically, militarily, and diplomatically, as the country defends its sovereign right to self-defense. This united stance was formalized in a statement released by the EU member states’ leaders, with 26 out of 27 countries endorsing the message; Hungary remained the sole exception in withholding its endorsement.

The statement followed an extraordinary video conference convened by EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Chief Kaia Kallas. It stressed that a Ukraine capable of effectively defending itself is essential to any future security arrangements. The EU and its member states expressed readiness to contribute to such guarantees in line with international law and respecting the individual defense policies of member states. The wording left room for dissent, signaling Hungary’s reservations without disrupting the overall unity.

The EU leaders also acknowledged the efforts by US President Donald Trump to bring an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine, emphasizing that peace cannot be achieved without Kyiv’s active involvement. The announcement preceded the scheduled August 15 summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at exploring pathways for resolving the conflict.

Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for an extraordinary meeting involving leaders of several European countries, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, the EU continues to prepare a 19th package of sanctions against Russia, as noted by Kallas, reinforcing the transatlantic consensus to maintain pressure until Russia halts its aggression. Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev highlighted the effectiveness of existing sanctions and urged their continuation.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian President Zelensky conveyed a stark warning: Russia is showing no sign of preparing to end the war and is, in fact, gearing up for new offensives. Speaking on August 11, Zelensky stated that Putin is focused on portraying the upcoming Alaska meeting as a personal win and plans to sustain pressure on Ukraine. Intelligence reports indicate Russia is repositioning forces for renewed attacks, with no indication of preparing for a post-war scenario.

In the run-up to the summit, Trump described his meeting with Putin as an “exploratory” discussion to gauge the Russian leader’s willingness to negotiate peace. He anticipated that both Ukraine and Russia would need to make territorial concessions as part of any deal. Trump mentioned plans to engage European leaders and Zelensky immediately after the Alaska talks and hoped for subsequent direct negotiations between Zelensky and Putin, or trilateral talks involving all three.

Ukrainian sources revealed that Moscow aims for Kyiv’s full withdrawal from the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for pulling back from parts of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts currently held by Russia. Zelensky firmly rejected territorial concessions and insisted on a ceasefire as a prerequisite for peace talks, a position supported by Kyiv’s European partners.

The days before the summit saw high-level consultations, with Trump scheduled to hold an online meeting on August 13 with Zelensky and EU leaders to discuss the upcoming talks.

Meanwhile, experts remain skeptical about the summit’s potential impact. George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) expressed doubt that Putin would compromise, noting the Kremlin leader’s lack of willingness to adjust his war aims. Barros also suggested that the US has not yet fully leveraged its power to compel Russia toward a genuine peace process.

Media reports ahead of the meeting indicated that Washington and Moscow might be pursuing an agreement that would effectively formalize Russia’s occupation of parts of Ukraine. This prospect drew sharp rebuke from Zelensky, who reiterated that Ukraine’s territorial integrity is enshrined in its constitution.

On the diplomatic front, a joint statement was issued on August 9-10 by key European leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, and the UK, alongside the European Commission President and Finland’s president, addressing Trump and Putin with concerns over any peace deal that excludes Ukraine.

In a notable development, Trump announced that Zelensky would not be present at the bilateral talks in Alaska, further underscoring Kyiv’s cautious stance amid the complex diplomacy surrounding the conflict’s future.