COVID-19 Infections Climb in Bulgaria; True Numbers Likely Much Higher

Society » HEALTH | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Infections Climb in Bulgaria; True Numbers Likely Much Higher @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, there has been a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections in recent days, with health experts warning that the actual number of cases is likely much higher than the official statistics suggest. Epidemiologists recommend that people get tested and, if positive, self-isolate at home for at least a week to help prevent further spread.

Dr. Sasha Poryazova, speaking on Nova TV, noted an increasing number of patients reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 even from holiday destinations by the sea. These symptoms commonly include fever, fatigue, sore throat, and a persistent cough. She stressed that the coronavirus should not be dismissed as a typical respiratory illness, as it can impact various organs and systems beyond the lungs.

While current infection numbers remain low compared to earlier years, a shift is underway. According to Professor Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the first seven months of 2024 saw roughly 6,600 reported cases, but recent weeks have shown a rise, with 410 cases recorded more recently. This marks a more than tenfold increase compared to the early months of the year.

Professor Hristova pointed out that in the past week alone, 29 cases were registered—up from just six the week before. She also highlighted the likely significant underreporting of infections, suggesting that the true number of cases could be anywhere from 10 to 100 times greater than official figures due to the generally mild nature of the illness and a general public tendency to underestimate it.

The expert urged people to remain cautious by following basic hygiene measures like frequent handwashing and avoiding crowded places where infection risk is higher. According to Professor Hristova, this cautious approach is the best defense against falling ill, especially as the virus continues to circulate more widely in the community.

