Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months.
Shuleva noted that concerns over price freezes potentially causing price hikes have some basis, partly due to increased consumption. However, she emphasized that the wave of opposition against euro adoption, largely focused on alleged price increases, is largely unfounded.
"For months, we've seen a deliberate misinformation campaign claiming that adopting the euro will inevitably drive prices up," she said, describing it as a coordinated effort by euro skeptics to embed this fear in public perception. She also pointed out the lack of a clear definition of what constitutes an unjustified price increase.
The former minister stressed that government and regulators must act decisively to stabilize the market and curb speculative behaviors, rather than using regulatory measures as a punitive tool aimed at specific businesses.
Shuleva also weighed in on the concept of state-run or "People's" shops designed to offer lower prices. She urged caution before dismissing the idea as a failure, calling it a form of protectionism that could offer benefits if properly implemented. "It's great to have stores with affordable prices," she said. "But we need to see how many there will be, what products they'll stock, and who will actually benefit."
Importantly, Shuleva argued that blaming the euro for all economic difficulties in Bulgaria is misguided. She highlighted other critical factors influencing the country’s fiscal situation, including major investment projects and rising wages in the public sector, which have affected budget implementation.
Source: BNR interview
