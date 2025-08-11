Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: True Peace in Ukraine Must Be Fair and Lasting

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev stated that peace must go beyond the simple absence of war, serving as the foundation for lasting stability, security, and prosperity for both Ukraine and Europe. Speaking at an extraordinary online meeting of the EU foreign ministers, he stressed that any potential peace agreement in Ukraine must be fair, sustainable, and aligned with international law and the rules-based global order. Georgiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to fully supporting Ukraine and to strengthening sanctions against Russia until its aggression ends.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced plans to seek the return of some territories occupied by Russia to Ukraine, ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. He described the meeting as “exploratory” to assess Putin’s willingness to reach a deal. Trump suggested that both Ukraine and Russia would need to make territorial concessions to end the conflict. He said that after his talks with Putin, he would contact European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming for a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin or a trilateral summit.

Zelensky, however, dismissed any signs of Moscow preparing to end the war, warning in his nightly address that Russia continues to build up forces for new offensive actions. Leaders from several European allies of the US are expected to speak with Trump via videoconference on Wednesday, joined by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Zelensky.

From Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed hope that the Alaska meeting could pave the way toward normalizing US-Russian relations. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov noted that discussions would focus on long-term peace solutions for Ukraine, with the Kremlin envisioning a future meeting with Trump on Russian soil.

In contrast, the UK government warned Trump against placing trust in Putin’s commitment to any ceasefire agreement. On the EU’s side, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced preparations for a 19th package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the importance of transatlantic unity and continued pressure on Moscow.