Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: True Peace in Ukraine Must Be Fair and Lasting

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: True Peace in Ukraine Must Be Fair and Lasting Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev stated that peace must go beyond the simple absence of war, serving as the foundation for lasting stability, security, and prosperity for both Ukraine and Europe. Speaking at an extraordinary online meeting of the EU foreign ministers, he stressed that any potential peace agreement in Ukraine must be fair, sustainable, and aligned with international law and the rules-based global order. Georgiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to fully supporting Ukraine and to strengthening sanctions against Russia until its aggression ends.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced plans to seek the return of some territories occupied by Russia to Ukraine, ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. He described the meeting as “exploratory” to assess Putin’s willingness to reach a deal. Trump suggested that both Ukraine and Russia would need to make territorial concessions to end the conflict. He said that after his talks with Putin, he would contact European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming for a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin or a trilateral summit.

Zelensky, however, dismissed any signs of Moscow preparing to end the war, warning in his nightly address that Russia continues to build up forces for new offensive actions. Leaders from several European allies of the US are expected to speak with Trump via videoconference on Wednesday, joined by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Zelensky.

From Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed hope that the Alaska meeting could pave the way toward normalizing US-Russian relations. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov noted that discussions would focus on long-term peace solutions for Ukraine, with the Kremlin envisioning a future meeting with Trump on Russian soil.

In contrast, the UK government warned Trump against placing trust in Putin’s commitment to any ceasefire agreement. On the EU’s side, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced preparations for a 19th package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the importance of transatlantic unity and continued pressure on Moscow.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Georgiev, war

Related Articles:

Massive 270 kg Cocaine Bust in Greece: Bulgarian Among Arrested

Greek authorities intercepted a shipment containing 270 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately 5.5 million euros

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 16:10

Bulgaria Proposes Raising Poverty Line to 390 Euros Starting January

The Bulgarian government has put forward a draft decree proposing to raise the official poverty line

Society | August 11, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Bulgaria’s Hristiyan Kasabov Claims Silver and Sets National Record at European Junior Championships

Hristiyan Kasabov secured the silver medal in the 110m hurdles at the European Junior Championships for athletes under 20

Sports | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:40

Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati tournament after defeating American Ann Li

Sports | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:16

Bulgarian Exports to U.S. Set to Drop by a Third Under New Tariffs

New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 16:00

US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested

A report by Polish outlet Onet, cited by European Pravda on 7 August, claims that the United States presented a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Faces Persistent Human Rights and Media Issues, U.S. State Department Says

The U.S. State Department has reported that Bulgaria has seen no major shifts in its human rights landscape over the past year

Politics » Diplomacy | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08

Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions

Politics » Diplomacy | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:21

Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov

Politics » Diplomacy | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Russia Warns of Retaliation After Bulgarian Parliament Labels It a Terrorism Sponsor

Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism

Politics » Diplomacy | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:37

Bulgaria Backs Moldova’s EU Path, Expands Support for Bulgarian Communities In the Country

During a visit to Chisinau, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Moldova’s path toward European Union membership

Politics » Diplomacy | July 28, 2025, Monday // 16:50

Putin’s Regime Names and Shames Bulgarian Ministers Over ‘Anti-Russian Rhetoric’

Russia has named two former Bulgarian prime ministers and two defense ministers, including the current one, in a new list spotlighting what it calls the most extreme displays of anti-Russian rhetoric

Politics » Diplomacy | July 28, 2025, Monday // 13:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria