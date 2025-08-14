Water Restrictions Tighten as Heat Grips Bulgaria

In the midst of the summer heat, water shortages remain a serious problem in parts of Bulgaria.

Since last night, Teteven has been placed under a water supply regime due to ongoing drought and reduced water source flow. Under the schedule, water is cut off between 10:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Authorities have also banned the use of drinking water for watering gardens, irrigating agricultural land, washing vehicles, balconies, and similar activities.

In the Lovech region, another municipal center, Yablanitsa, is also under water restrictions, along with several villages in the municipalities of Lovech and Teteven. Similar measures are being applied in Kocherinovo and some surrounding villages. During the day, local fountains remain dry in an effort to replenish reservoirs overnight, despite the fact that the Kalin and Karagyol dams in Rila are at full capacity.

Kocherinovo’s mayor, Svetoslav Gorov, explained that the main problem lies with water supply management, as the declared quantities are insufficient. Efforts are currently underway to increase supply. Every summer, the municipality faces similar restrictions, often sparking protests and even road blockages. Residents are calling for a fairer distribution of water from the Rila dams between the municipalities of Rila, Kocherinovo, and Boboshevo.