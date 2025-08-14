Yellow Code Heat Alert Issued for 12 Bulgarian Regions

A yellow code warning for high temperatures is in force today for 12 regions across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The alert covers Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Montana, Vidin, Pleven, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Kardzhali, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, and Haskovo.

The day will be predominantly sunny, with some cumulus cloud development in the afternoon, mainly over mountainous areas. Short, isolated showers with thunder are possible in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be light, with moderate east-northeast winds expected in the Danube Plain and Southeastern Bulgaria. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 32°C and 37°C, with Sofia reaching around 33°C.

Mountain weather will also be mostly sunny, with afternoon cumulus build-up and occasional showers limited to certain Southwestern massifs. A light to moderate north-northeast wind will prevail. Highs will reach about 26°C at 1,200 meters and around 20°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny skies will dominate. A moderate northeasterly wind is forecast, with maximum temperatures between 28°C and 30°C. Sea water temperatures are at 26–27°C, and waves will be at 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev told bTV that the current warm, hot, and extremely dry weather will persist. From today, slightly cooler air will begin to move in, lowering temperatures by around three degrees. Over the next two weeks, rainfall will remain scarce, with only isolated spots receiving 5-6 liters per square meter, an amount that would evaporate within an hour. On August 15, Sofia is expected to reach 30°C with some cloud cover. Prof. Rachev also noted that an easterly wind of 20–23 km/h along the coast can lift dry beach sand into the air.