Situation in Bulgaria: Skala Wildfire Contained After Five Days, Pirin Blaze Still Burning

The wildfire near the village of Skala in Bulgaria's Sungurlare municipality has been contained but not yet fully extinguished, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov. The blaze, which has a front exceeding 10 kilometers, has mainly affected pine forests. Over 16,000 acres of mixed woodland and vineyards have been destroyed since the fire broke out last Friday.

At the peak of the danger, approximately 50 residents were evacuated to the center of the village and later to the nearby settlement of Slavyantsi. They returned to their homes last night after authorities confirmed there was no longer an immediate threat. Despite the proximity of flames to some houses, only one uninhabited property and an outbuilding were damaged. Local officials praised the firefighters for preventing further destruction.

The firefighting effort has entered its fifth day, with 21 fire engines, forest rangers, volunteers, and military units from Yambol participating. Aircraft, including planes and helicopters, were deployed during the most critical stage to halt the fire’s advance. The BG-ALERT system was activated earlier to warn residents of the approaching danger and to instruct them to follow official orders. Efforts are now concentrated on extinguishing remaining hotspots in the mixed forest between Beranovo and Skala.

Meanwhile, firefighting operations continue in Pirin, where two separate outbreaks reignited on Sunday. The fire has so far consumed nearly 100 acres in mountainous terrain. A military helicopter is expected to assist again today, while soldiers, firefighters, forest officers, and volunteers work to prevent the flames from spreading toward Pirin National Park.

Separately, in the Montana region, a blaze near the village of Studeno Buche burned dry grass, bushes, and parts of a pine forest before changing wind direction spared residential areas. Local authorities confirmed that no injuries or property losses occurred in that incident.